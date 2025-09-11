Impress Outdoor Wall light
With an easy installation system that requires only two hands, you can wire this wall light outside your home for an impressive display of color. Set any shade of white or color light with a tap in the Hue app.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Weather-proof (IP44)
This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
High-quality aluminium and tempered glass
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using high-quality aluminium and tempered glass to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions. As well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish yard work or just bring the garbage outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use sunset /sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You'll never again have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Special light for special occasions
Holiday cheer starts here — with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring, or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the block on Halloween.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Glass