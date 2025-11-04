Support
Iris copper special edition

Set the mood in any room with the Philips Hue Iris special edition lamp, available in silver, gold, copper, and rosé. With a light that both washes the wall with color and offers a gentle backlight, the Iris provides a sophisticated, unique effect. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock more features.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • LED integrated
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Find your product manual

