Iris copper special edition
Set the mood in any room with the Philips Hue Iris special edition lamp, available in silver, gold, copper, and rosé. With a light that both washes the wall with color and offers a gentle backlight, the Iris provides a sophisticated, unique effect. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock more features.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Copper
Material
Synthetic
Metal