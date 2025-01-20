*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
Personalize your outdoor space with a Philips Hue outdoor lightstrip. With its perfectly diffused glow, the flexible outdoor LED strip is ideal for direct and indirect lighting.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- White and color light
- 850 lumens
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 65”
- Made for 65” to 70” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
- 1 x 5 meter lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
Uniform light for direct lighting
The Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor offers perfect diffused light for direct and indirect lighting solutions. Thanks to the diffuse coating you do not need to hide the lightstrip from plain sight; the light is mixed inside the strip emiting one uniform color on the outside.
Flexible to shape and bend
Easily bend and shape the Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor for your application. Place it into the ground to highlight your pathway, or apply it with the included clips and screws to any surface for ceiling or wall lighting; possibilities are endless.
Suitable for wet locations
The Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor is fully weatherproof, meaning it can withstand all weather conditions. The lightstrip can withstand small puddles of water and jets of water from any direction, so no worries when there is unfortunate rain forecasted!
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Special light for special occasions
Family or friends coming over? Set your outdoor lights to match the occasion. Whether it╞s a cozy dinner on the balcony, a BBQ on the patio or party in the backyard, you can add a touch of magic to every get-together with Philips Hue. Create colorful scenes or slow-moving dynamic effects to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
Set your lights to welcome you home
Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unpack your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Just set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.
Smart control, home and away
Light up your outdoors and see what's going on outside. By connecting your outdoor lights with the Hue Bridge you can control them in any way you like. With our indoor remote control options such as the Philips Hue app or using your voice (Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant) you can control your outdoor lights. You can set light schedules to mimic your presence. Control your outdoor lighting from the comfort of your home or from any other location.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish yard work or just bring the garbage outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use sunset /sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You╞ll never again have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Power supply and plug included
This unit pack comes with all elements you need to get started, this includes a lightstrip and outdoor power supply. So all you have to do is unpack, install where you like and turn them on.