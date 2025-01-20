Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.

Product highlights

  • Bridge required
  • Made for 65” to 70” TVs
  • Includes power supply and mounts
  • Blends white and colored light
  • Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
View all product specs
Find your product manual
image by joesavva_carpentry containing Cabinetry, Property, Furniture, Building, Purple

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by joesavva_carpentry containing Cabinetry, Property, Furniture, Building, Purple

@joesavva_carpentry

image by tommysvanevik containing Couch, Furniture, Property, Comfort, Lighting

@tommysvanevik

Seamlessly Blend Colors

Seamlessly Blend Colors

Get a seamless blend of multiple colors of light at the same time in a single LED strip. The colors flow together naturally, casting light against the wall to showcase a unique effect behind your TV.

Surround Lighting Effects

Surround Lighting Effects

Experience the magic of surround lighting! With 45-degree light projection, the Play gradient lightstrip reacts to the content on the entire screen in real time, creating a captivating television viewing and gaming experience.*Requires the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and Hue Bridge (sold separately).

Game Changing Home Entertainment

Game Changing Home Entertainment

Philips Hue is the only smart lighting brand to easily sync your color-capable smart lights with movies and video games for thrilling home entertainment. The game-changing Hue Sync technology captures the content you're watching or playing and translates it into an immediate light script to create a colorful full-room experience.

Easy Installation

Easy Installation

The Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip is specially designed for television entertainment. The LED strip comes in three sizes, fitting TVs 55" and larger, and includes mounting brackets to make installation quick and easy.

Three sizes for a perfect fit

Three sizes for a perfect fit

The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes. The 55-inch lightstrip is recommended for 55 to 60-inch TVs, the 65-inch lightstrip for 65 to 70-inch TVs, and the 75-inch lightstrip for 75-inch and larger TVs. If the size of your TV falls in between these recommendations, use the next size down (for example, a 62-inch TV would use the 55-inch lightstrip).

Hue Sync and Hue Bridge Required

Hue Sync and Hue Bridge Required

The Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip requires the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box, Hue Sync mobile app, and a Hue Bridge. The Bridge also allows you to add up to 50 lights and accessories throughout your entire home, create timers and routines, and control your lights from anywhere — inside or outside your home — with the Hue app. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and Hue Bridge are sold separately.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Black

Color(s)

Gradient

Material

Silicone

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

-20°C to 45°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Color changing (LED)

Yes

Diffused light effect

Yes

Dimmable

Yes

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

>80

String light/Lightstrip

Cut ability

No

Extendibility

No

Input Voltage

220V-240V

Length

2,540.00 mm

Max. standby power

0.5 W

Wattage

20 W

Width

17 mm

Width

0.67 inch

Miscellaneous

Type

Light Strips

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718699784836

Net weight

0.43 kg

Gross weight

1.43 kg

Height

140 mm

Length

290 mm

Width

290 mm

Material number (12NC)

929002422803

Packaging information

EAN

8718699784836

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.50 W

Power Consumption

20 W

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.430 kg

Net weight

0.95 lb

Height

1.6 cm

Length

254 cm

Width

1.7 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,230 lm

Lifetime

25000 h

Total lumen output fixture

1100

Mains power

Range 220 V - 240 V

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

Lumen output at 2700K

1,130 lm

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's in the box

Power adapter

1

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness