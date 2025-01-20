*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.
Product highlights
- Bridge required
- Made for 65” to 70” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Lighting Inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue
@joesavva_carpentry
@tommysvanevik
Seamlessly Blend Colors
Get a seamless blend of multiple colors of light at the same time in a single LED strip. The colors flow together naturally, casting light against the wall to showcase a unique effect behind your TV.
Surround Lighting Effects
Experience the magic of surround lighting! With 45-degree light projection, the Play gradient lightstrip reacts to the content on the entire screen in real time, creating a captivating television viewing and gaming experience.*Requires the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and Hue Bridge (sold separately).
Game Changing Home Entertainment
Philips Hue is the only smart lighting brand to easily sync your color-capable smart lights with movies and video games for thrilling home entertainment. The game-changing Hue Sync technology captures the content you're watching or playing and translates it into an immediate light script to create a colorful full-room experience.
Easy Installation
The Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip is specially designed for television entertainment. The LED strip comes in three sizes, fitting TVs 55" and larger, and includes mounting brackets to make installation quick and easy.
Three sizes for a perfect fit
The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes. The 55-inch lightstrip is recommended for 55 to 60-inch TVs, the 65-inch lightstrip for 65 to 70-inch TVs, and the 75-inch lightstrip for 75-inch and larger TVs. If the size of your TV falls in between these recommendations, use the next size down (for example, a 62-inch TV would use the 55-inch lightstrip).
Hue Sync and Hue Bridge Required
The Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip requires the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box, Hue Sync mobile app, and a Hue Bridge. The Bridge also allows you to add up to 50 lights and accessories throughout your entire home, create timers and routines, and control your lights from anywhere — inside or outside your home — with the Hue app. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and Hue Bridge are sold separately.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Color(s)
Gradient
Material
Silicone
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
-20°C to 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Color changing (LED)
Yes
Diffused light effect
Yes
Dimmable
Yes
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
>80
String light/Lightstrip
Cut ability
No
Extendibility
No
Input Voltage
220V-240V
Length
2,540.00 mm
Max. standby power
0.5 W
Wattage
20 W
Width
17 mm
Width
0.67 inch
Miscellaneous
Type
Light Strips
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718699784836
Net weight
0.43 kg
Gross weight
1.43 kg
Height
140 mm
Length
290 mm
Width
290 mm
Material number (12NC)
929002422803
Packaging information
EAN
8718699784836
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.50 W
Power Consumption
20 W
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.430 kg
Net weight
0.95 lb
Height
1.6 cm
Length
254 cm
Width
1.7 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,230 lm
Lifetime
25000 h
Total lumen output fixture
1100
Mains power
Range 220 V - 240 V
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class II - Double Insulated
Lumen output at 2700K
1,130 lm
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's in the box
Power adapter
1
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available