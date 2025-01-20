*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.
Product highlights
- Bridge required
- Made for 65” to 70” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Seamlessly Blend Colors
Get a seamless blend of multiple colors of light at the same time in a single LED strip. The colors flow together naturally, casting light against the wall to showcase a unique effect behind your TV.
Surround Lighting Effects
Experience the magic of surround lighting! With 45-degree light projection, the Play gradient lightstrip reacts to the content on the entire screen in real time, creating a captivating television viewing and gaming experience.*Requires the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and Hue Bridge (sold separately).
Game Changing Home Entertainment
Philips Hue is the only smart lighting brand to easily sync your color-capable smart lights with movies and video games for thrilling home entertainment. The game-changing Hue Sync technology captures the content you're watching or playing and translates it into an immediate light script to create a colorful full-room experience.
Easy Installation
The Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip is specially designed for television entertainment. The LED strip comes in three sizes, fitting TVs 55" and larger, and includes mounting brackets to make installation quick and easy.
Three sizes for a perfect fit
The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes. The 55-inch lightstrip is recommended for 55 to 60-inch TVs, the 65-inch lightstrip for 65 to 70-inch TVs, and the 75-inch lightstrip for 75-inch and larger TVs. If the size of your TV falls in between these recommendations, use the next size down (for example, a 62-inch TV would use the 55-inch lightstrip).
Hue Sync and Hue Bridge Required
The Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip requires the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box, Hue Sync mobile app, and a Hue Bridge. The Bridge also allows you to add up to 50 lights and accessories throughout your entire home, create timers and routines, and control your lights from anywhere — inside or outside your home — with the Hue app. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and Hue Bridge are sold separately.