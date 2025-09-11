Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Complement your home’s decor with the slim, stylish black design of the gradient Signe floor lamp, which blends multiple colors together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Blends white and colored light
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Control lights with app or voice
Seamlessly blend colors

Get a seamless blend of multiple colors of light at the same time in a single lamp. The colors flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.

Dynamic light scenes

Amp up the ambiance of special moments with living light. Use dynamic scenes to create the perfect mood in any situation.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Sync movies, TV shows, music, and games to smart lights 

Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your movie, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV show, or game and watch as the color-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required 

