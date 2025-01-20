Support
Slim recessed light 170 mm

Thanks to its thin profile, the Philips Hue slim recessed light lets you add recessed lighting to any room in your home — such as rooms with false ceilings. The wide beam angle and high lumen output let you light up even larger spaces.

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
  • 1500 lumens
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Metal

Plastic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable spot head

No

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Beam angle

105 degree(s)

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Bathroom

Type

Recessed Lights

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169264212

Net weight

0.23 kg

Gross weight

0.59 kg

Height

99 mm

Length

218 mm

Width

172 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003712301

Product dimensions and weight

Height

3 cm

Length

17 cm

Recessed distance

45 mm

Width

17 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,500 lm

Light color

2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance

Mains power

220-240

Energy class included light source

E

Wattage bulb included

12

IP code

IP44

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

Lumen output at 2700K

980 lm

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness