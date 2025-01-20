*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Slim recessed light 90 mm
Thanks to its thin profile, the Philips Hue slim recessed light lets you add recessed lighting to any room in your home — such as rooms with false ceilings. The wide beam angle and high lumen output let you light up even larger spaces.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
- 1000 lumens
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal
Plastic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable spot head
No
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Beam angle
105 degree(s)
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Bathroom
Type
Recessed Lights
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8720169264090
Net weight
0.22 kg
Gross weight
0.38 kg
Height
99 mm
Length
145 mm
Width
139 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003712101
Product dimensions and weight
Height
3.2 cm
Length
9 cm
Recessed distance
60 mm
Width
9 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,000 lm
Light color
2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance
Mains power
220-240
Energy class included light source
E
Wattage bulb included
8,3
IP code
IP44
Class of protection
Class II - Double Insulated
Lumen output at 2700K
750 lm
Number of light sources
1
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling