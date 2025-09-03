Starter kit: 3 E27 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro
Get superpowered smart lighting features with the Bridge Pro. Equipped with a new chip capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Add ambient color to any room with the included color-capable bulbs.
Product highlights
- Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
- Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
- Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
- White ambiance +16 million colors
- Up to 1100 lumens*
Zigbee security
Your privacy is our priority. Zigbee and Philips Hue prevent unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem.
Hue MotionAware™
This exciting new feature exclusive to Bridge Pro empowers your lighting system to intuitively respond to your movements around the home. Using at least 3 lights in the same room, you can create a motion area that detects your presence and triggers any lights you assign to it. No separate motion sensor needed!
More capacity, faster processor
Compared with Bridge, the Bridge Pro brings 3x more capacity, support for 150+ lights, 50+ accessories, 500 scenes, plus 5x faster response times with its new Hue Chip Pro.
Whole-home control from anywhere
The Bridge and Bridge Pro give you access to your smart home system from anywhere via the Hue app. Control your lights, receive security notifications — or just set up your system to run on a schedule with automations.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60 x 110