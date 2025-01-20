*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Xamento medium ceiling lamp
Bring colorful light to the bathroom with the black Xamento ceiling light. With a contemporary design and unique light effect, this ceiling light not only supports your daily bathroom routine — it makes it fun.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set up hands-free voice control
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp with simple voice commands.
Set the mood with warm-to-cool white smart lights
Choose from over 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light to create the perfect ambiance in your bathroom for each activity and time of day. Use bright, white light each morning to start the day energized and alert, or match your evening wind-down routine with a dim golden glow.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Use millions of colors of light to transform your bathroom, instantly creating a unique atmosphere. With the touch of a button, you can cast your soak in the tub surrounded in a calming pink glow, or light your bathroom in vibrant purple to make getting ready for a night out with friends even more fun.
Water-resistant smart light for bathrooms (IP44)
The Philips Hue Xamento series of smart bathroom lights have been rigorously tested to ensure that they are water resistant, making them ideal for humid environments. Each bathroom light meets IP44 standards.