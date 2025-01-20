*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Welcome Outdoor Floodlight
Now expand Hue to your outdoors. The Welcome Floodlight can be connected to your existing Hue bridge to enjoy all features like away from home control and scheduling, it truly welcomes you home with powerful light. Hue bridge not included.
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge required
- Integrated LED
- Warm White light (2700K)
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Weather-proof (IP44)
This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.
High-quality aluminum and superior synthetics
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using the highest quality materials to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions as well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish yard work or just bring the garbage outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use sunset /sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You'll never again have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Powerful light
This Philips Hue light possesses a LED light source which illuminates a large portion of your garden. Find the route to your driveway, pathway, front- or back door brightly lit up, all with the comfort of the right light. Never lose track of what is happening around your house with this powerful Philips Hue light.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Smart control, home and away
Light up your outdoors and see what's going on outside. By connecting your outdoor lights with the Hue Bridge you can control them in any way you like. With the Philips Hue outdoor sensor, our indoor remote control options such as the Philips Hue app or using your voice (Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant) you can control your outdoor lights. You can set light schedules to mimic your presence. Control your outdoor lighting from the comfort of your home or from any other location.
Set your lights to welcome you home
Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unload your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Either use the Philips Hue outdoor sensor, or set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal
Synthetic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable spot head
Yes
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden & Patio
Type
Wall Lights
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
1.200 kg
Height
15.3 cm
Length
22 cm
Width
16 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Light color
warm white
Mains power
Range 220 V - 240 V
50-60 Hz
Wattage bulb included
20.5
IP code
IP44
protection from splashed water
Class of protection
Class I - Earthed
Lumen output at 2700K
2,600
Number of light sources
2
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling