Hue Essential strip light 10m
The Hue Essential strip light is the simple and accessible way to bring decorative lighting to any space inside your home without compromising light quality. The Essential strip light creates a beautiful ambiance by washing walls with a gradient of colorful light to match every mood or occasion. Easily install and conceal the strip light behind TV setups, under bookshelves, or behind bedroom furniture. Customize the strip light by cutting it to perfectly fit any space. Take the first step into the world of Hue smart lighting — control with the Hue app or by using your voice with a Smart Home assistant, set automations, and choose from dozens of light scenes.
Product highlights
- Customizable scenes and effects
- RGBIC technology
- Cut to fit any space
- Unlock all features with Hue Bridge
- App and voice control
Lighting Inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue
@grovewoodjoinery
Ready to step into the exciting world of Hue smart lighting? The Essential range of LED strip lights offers an easy, affordable, and fun way to get started with the Hue ecosystem. Whether you're looking to introduce decorative mood lighting to just one room or your whole home, Hue Essential strip lights are packed with all the best features that are designed to elevate any space with color, scenes, and playful effects which also combine neon. The Essential range is quick and easy to install. Download the award-winning Hue app to control and customize. Essential strip lights are also compatible with Hue's advanced products for when you’re ready to take your setup to the next level.
Bring your home to life with millions of colors — perfect for setting the vibe whatever the occasion. Whether you're setting the mood for celebrating , socializing, or just winding down, Hue Essential strip lights are your go-to for transforming any room with stunning wall-washing effects. Want to get creative? Take it up a notch and use strip lights as direct lighting. Neon light effects are an eye-catching way to frame mirrors, highlight furniture, or even create shapes to make personalized wall art. Whether relaxing or celebrating, Hue Essential strip lights create the perfect ambiance for every moment.
Hue Essential strip lights offer more than simple illumination — they transform your space into a canvas of vibrant, customizable lighting. Explore the Scene Gallery in the Hue app, where you'll find a curated collection of colorful, themed light scenes designed to suit every mood. From the soothing warmth of a Savanna sunset to the lively pastels of Cancun, there's a scene for every moment. Select a preset scene to match your vibe, design your own, or immerse yourself in dynamic effects like twinkling starlight or the comforting glow of a fireplace. Whatever your mood, Essential strip lights let your imagination shine!
The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants, and many smart automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that's faster, supports more lights and accessories, and unlocks more features. The award-winning Hue app is the most intuitive and comprehensive way to organize, control, and customize all your Hue Essential strip lights and any other Hue products you add to your setup in the future.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Multi Color
Color(s)
multi
Material
Silicone