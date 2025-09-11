Elevate your Hue home entertainment experience with the Play gradient strip light pro. OmniGlow technology creates ultra-smooth, uniform wall-washing gradient effects that match the content of movies and shows. Enjoy a cinematic experience as bright scenes come alive with vibrant tones, while darker moments feel atmospheric thanks to its deep dimming capability. Chromasync brings precise color matching across multiple Hue lights. Sync your lights your way with the Hue Sync TV app, Hue screen sync, or HDMI sync box. When you're not syncing, use the strip light to create the perfect ambiance for watching TV. Easily install on the back of your TV by cutting to size and attaching with included brackets. Effortlessly control and customize with the award-winning Hue app.