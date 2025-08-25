All Hue products follow the same easy QR code setup, so you can scan and set up all your Hue devices at the same time.
How to set up a Hue bulb or lamp
Read this first!
1. Don’t install the lights yet.
You’ll need to scan their QR codes, so keep them within easy reach.
2. Do you have more than one Hue device to add?
Keep them all together! You’ll scan all of their QR codes during the same step.
3. Do you have the Hue app?
Download it in your phone’s app store.
Connect with a Bridge
Bulb and lamp setup instructions
Your Bridge should be connected and added to your Hue app.
Haven’t done that yet? Learn how to set up the Bridge.
1. Open the Hue app.
2. On your Home tab, tap the three dots (…) icon. Then, tap Add devices
Note: You can also open the Settings tab, and then tap Devices. Tap the blue plus (+) icon in the top right corner.
3. Choose a Room to add the smart button to.
4. Scan the QR code.
If you have more Hue devices to add, scan them too. Once your devices have been successfully scanned, tap Next.
Note: If your product doesn’t have a QR code, tap No QR code to add it by searching or using its serial number.
5. Install and power on your lights.
Once installed, tap Next to see the lights in the Room you selected.
6. Name your lights.
You’ll then be able to name and select icons for each of the lights you added.
Connect without a Bridge
Bluetooth setup instructions
1. Make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your mobile device.
2. Open the Hue app.
3. Open the Settings tab, and then tap Devices. Tap the blue plus (+) icon in the top right corner.
4. Scan the QR code.
If you have more Hue devices to add, you can scan and set them up one at a time.
Note: If your product doesn’t have a QR code, tap No QR code to add it by searching or using its serial number.
Connect Without a Bridge (Direct via Matter-Enabled Bulbs)
What You Need
· A Matter-enabled Hue lights (with Matter logo on the packaging).
· A Matter controller Hub that supports thread ‘a Thread Border Router’ (e.g., Apple HomePod Mini, Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen, Amazon Echo 4th Gen).
Setup Instructions
1. Open your smart home app (Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa)
2. Add a new device
3. Scan the QR code on the installation guide (Matter QR code) or enter the 11-digit pairing code.
4. Power on the bulb and ensure it’s in pairing mode (blinks or resets if needed).
5. Customize the bulb: Name it, assign it to a room, and test automations.
Tip: If the bulb was previously connected to a Hue Bridge, you must remove it from the bridge before pairing it directly via Matter.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.