FAQ list
How do I know if I have a sync box 4K or 8K?
¿Qué televisores o dispositivos HDMI son compatibles con Dolby Vision al sincronizar las luces usando la Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box?
¿Funciona la aplicación de escritorio Hue Sync existente con la Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box?
¿Qué necesito para sincronizar las luces inteligentes con la Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box?
¿Cuál es la mejor manera de configurar mi área de ocio?
¿Funciona el modo de música en la Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box con AVR/ARC/barras de sonido?
¿Funciona Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box con aplicaciones para smart TV?
¿Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box es compatible con Dolby Atmos?
¿Admite 3D Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box?
¿Admite HDR Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box?
¿Admite 8K Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box?
¿Cómo restauro la Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box a los ajustes de fábrica?
¿Qué significan los distintos colores LED en la parte frontal de la Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box?
No encuentro la red wifi al configurar la Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. ¿Qué debo hacer?
¿Todas las salidas admiten la misma funcionalidad?
¿Por qué deberías actualizar de una Hue sync box 4K a una Hue sync box 8K?
¿Qué tipo de cable HDMI se incluye con la Hue sync box 8K?
Can I use the sync box 4K as an extended HDMI hub when I add a sync box 8K to my setup?
Can I have both a sync box 4K and a sync box 8K connected to the same Bridge?
Can I use the power supply from sync box 4K with the sync box 8K and vice versa?
Can I use the HDMI cable that came with the sync box 4K with the sync box 8K?
