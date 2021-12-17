Status layanan Philips Hue

All Philips Hue services are up and running

Enjoy your lights!

Partial Outage

Philips Hue or one of its partners is currently experiencing a partial outage. You may not be able to <...> please keep using the current version. We're working on resolving this issue as fast as possible!

Major outage

Philips Hue or one of its partners is currently experiencing a major outage. You may not be able to <insert text>. We're working on resolving this issue as fast as possible!

Tanya jawab

Tidak dapat menemukan jawabannya?

Kami siap membantu Anda!

Hubungi kami
Perangkat keras & konektivitas

Perangkat keras & konektivitas

Dapatkan bantuan terkait perangkat keras, seperti lampu atau Hue Bridge, atau pecahkan masalah konektivitas.

Telusuri FAQ
Aplikasi & perangkat lunak

Aplikasi & perangkat lunak

Temukan informasi di aplikasi Hue, aplikasi Hue Bluetooth, atau aplikasi seluler dan desktop Hue Sync.

Telusuri FAQ
Berfungsi dengan Philips Hue

Berfungsi dengan Philips Hue

Lihat merek rumah pintar lain yang berfungsi dengan Philips Hue dan dapatkan bantuan untuk memasangkan produk pintar dengan lampu pintar Anda.

Telusuri FAQ

*"Hingga" jumlah lumen tertentu dalam spesifikasi lampu artinya output lumen lampu maksimum. Ini menunjukkan seberapa terang lampu pada 2700 K (lampu Putih) atau 4000 K (lampu White ambiance atau White and color ambiance). Pelajari lebih lanjut tentang kecerahan