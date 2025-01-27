Sync lights with music

Surround lighting
Watch the sounds of your favorite songs spill over from the speakers into the room around you.
Instant audio analysis creates light scripts that match the mood and genre of the music.
The Bridge talks to the lights over its Zigbee network, which means responses are super fast and without lag.
Choose from two styles — Classic and Pulse — and four intensity levels to personalise the music sync.
Choose from five preset color palettes or use the automatic setting, which selects the colors based on the song's metadata.
Three things to make your lights sing.
The Bridge is the heart of your smart lighting system, unlocking the full suite of features.
Your control center for all things sync. Set up an Entertainment area, customize your settings, and more.
Sync up to 10 White and color ambiance lights, such as bulbs and lamps.
Choose the method that fits your music setup best.
Link your Spotify account (including free ones!) directly in your Hue app. This deep integration offers more precise light scripts.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.