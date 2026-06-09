Philips Hue + Spotify

Philips Hue + Spotify

It’s the first of its kind: a deep music and lighting integration that lets sight and sound intertwine. Link your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts to let your lights react to any song.

See your music come to life

Whether you’re relaxing to mood music or channelling your inner rockstar, your music becomes an experience you hear, see and feel.

Set up Philips Hue + Spotify

You only need a few things to use Philips Hue + Spotify: a Hue Bridge, colour-capable lights and any audio device.

Step 1 for setting up your Hue + Spotify in the app

Create your space

You’ll need colour-capable lights grouped into an Entertainment area in the Philips Hue app. Don’t have an Entertainment area yet? You can set it up when you link your accounts.

Step 2 for setting up your Hue + Spotify in the app

Link your accounts

Open the Sync tab in the Philips Hue app and follow the on-screen instructions to sign in to your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts.

Step 3 for setting up your Hue + Spotify in the app

See the sounds

Tap Start sync in the Sync tab and start listening to a song or playlist on any device that’s logged in to your Spotify account — a phone, tablet or even your computer.

A symphony of light and sound

Philips Hue smart lighting and Spotify music are in perfect harmony. Make the most of your music and change the way you experience it.

Deep integration in the app

Deep integration

Philips Hue generates light scripts to reflect the beat of the music and with Spotify, the algorithm is even more advanced. Light scripts are tuned perfectly to each song, matching the genre, mood and metre.

Personalising the light while syncing with music

Personalise the way you sync

Finetune your experience by adjusting the intensity, brightness and even the colour palette of your lights. Your music is personal so your lights should be too. 

Use any sound device for the syncing

Use any audio device

No sound system is too small for Philips Hue + Spotify. Use with a complete surround sound system or relax with headphones connected to your phone.

Explore sync with music
Works with Philips Hue colour-capable lights

Works with Philips Hue colour-capable lights

Create an Entertainment area with the smart lights you love. Philips Hue + Spotify requires Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance lights and a Hue Bridge. 

Shop the collection
Spotify the app and the feature to sync with Philips Hue lights

Get Spotify

Philips Hue + Spotify works with free or paid Spotify accounts. Create a Spotify account, download the app for your phone or computer and start enjoying the huge library of songs and playlists. 

Go to Spotify
Collection of Philips Hue bulbs, Hue Bridge, and smart spotlight

Colour lights and Hue Bridge required

To see your lights react to music, you need colour-capable Philips Hue smart lights and a Hue Bridge. 

See how it works

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FAQs

Does music sync for Spotify work with all Hue products?

What's the difference between sync with Spotify and Music Mode in the Hue Sync app?

What’s the difference between the Hue + Spotify integration and third party apps?

Are Spotify Family accounts supported ? What types of Spotify accounts are supported?

Can I use music sync without a Spotify account?

Do I need a Spotify Premium account to use the Hue music sync feature?

How can I connect Philips Hue with Spotify?

Can I use voice assistants to control the Hue and Spotify experience?

Which version of the app do I need for the Spotify feature?