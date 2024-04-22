A seamless Spotify integration. Our gradient colour technology in the lights you love – and even some new ones. Even more shapes, sizes and styles of smart bulbs. We’ve been busy making this the most exciting year for smart lighting yet.
Philips Hue + Spotify integration
Introducing Philips Hue + Spotify, a deep lighting and music integration that brings the beat and style of your music to life in colourful light. Be among the first to test it out!
Play gradient light tube
Made to sit above or below the TV, the Play gradient light tube features a subtle design (and two sizes!) that blends in with its surroundings – until you see its gradient of colourful light.
Signe gradient floor and table lamps
The slender, chic design of the Signe now has a twist. Upgraded with gradient technology, the Signe gradient floor and table lamps add style to any corner of the room.
Ambience gradient lightstrip
Attach the ambience gradient lightstrip to any surface, such as under cabinets or along stairs, to shine its subtle, stylish gradient of colourful light in any space.
More powerful smart bulbs
Expanding our range with brighter bulbs, now offering 800 lumen (60 W equivalent), 1,100 lumen (75 W equivalent) and 1,600 lumen (100 W equivalent).
Adding White Ambiance to the filaments collection
The Filament collection now includes bulbs that offer thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white light for the perfect light throughout the day.
White Filament E14 candle bulb
Made for smaller lamps and fixtures, this new candle bulb brings vintage vibes and the perfect shade of warm white light to desks or chandeliers.
Surimu ceiling panel
Fill your space with colourful, diffused light with the Surimu ceiling panel, available in both a rectangular and square design.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.