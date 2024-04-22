Support
The latest from Philips Hue

A seamless Spotify integration. Our gradient colour technology in the lights you love – and even some new ones. Even more shapes, sizes and styles of smart bulbs. We’ve been busy making this the most exciting year for smart lighting yet.

Let sight and sound intertwine

Philips Hue + Spotify integration

Introducing Philips Hue + Spotify, a deep lighting and music integration that brings the beat and style of your music to life in colourful light. Be among the first to test it out!

Philips Hue Play gradient light tube

Play gradient light tube

Made to sit above or below the TV, the Play gradient light tube features a subtle design (and two sizes!) that blends in with its surroundings – until you see its gradient of colourful light.

Philips Hue Signe gradient floor and table lamps

Signe gradient floor and table lamps

The slender, chic design of the Signe now has a twist. Upgraded with gradient technology, the Signe gradient floor and table lamps add style to any corner of the room.

Philips Hue Ambience gradient lightstrip

Ambience gradient lightstrip

Attach the ambience gradient lightstrip to any surface, such as under cabinets or along stairs, to shine its subtle, stylish gradient of colourful light in any space.

Philips Hue – Even brighter smart bulbs

More powerful smart bulbs

Expanding our range with brighter bulbs, now offering 800 lumen (60 W equivalent), 1,100 lumen (75 W equivalent) and 1,600 lumen (100 W equivalent).

Philips Hue Expanded Filament collection

Adding White Ambiance to the filaments collection

The Filament collection now includes bulbs that offer thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white light for the perfect light throughout the day.

Philips Hue Filament white candle

White Filament E14 candle bulb

Made for smaller lamps and fixtures, this new candle bulb brings vintage vibes and the perfect shade of warm white light to desks or chandeliers.

Philips Hue Surimu ceiling panel

Surimu ceiling panel

Fill your space with colourful, diffused light with the Surimu ceiling panel, available in both a rectangular and square design.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness