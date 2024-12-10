Support

Everything that Philips Hue can do

With Philips Hue, you won’t just get smart features — you’ll get a smart home setup that works together seamlessly.

Your home, smarter than ever

Automatic light control. Easy customization. Smart accessories. No matter how you use them, these features make life that much easier.

Control your lights from anywhere

Get full access to your smart lighting system and secure control of your lights from anywhere in the world — all you need is an internet connection.

Advanced light control

Turn lights on and off automatically — to any settings you like. Wake up more naturally and fall asleep easier with light. Philips Hue controls your lights so you don’t have to.

Connect wireless accessories

Add and customize dimmer switches, motion sensors, the unique Tap dial switch, smart buttons, and more. Tailor them to your setup (and lifestyle!) for fully personalized control of your system.

Connect your favorite smart home assistant

Pair your setup with a smart home assistant to control your lights with voice commands. Just say the word for voice-activated lights.

Expand your collection

Smart lighting isn't just for the inside of your home — you can put it outside, too! Expand your Philips Hue collection with outdoor spotlights, wall lights, lightstrips, and more.

Intuitive system, reliable technology

A Bridge keeps your system up to date with intuitive features and the latest technology, lets your products work together seamlessly, and more. See just what it can do (and how it does it).

Automatic updates

The Bridge updates automatically — and also updates your Philips Hue products automatically. This means you’ll always have the latest in security, smart features, and more.

Reliable technology

Philips Hue products have a Zigbee chip that lets them work together with instant response times and an ultra-stable connection. Your system uses these chips to create a mesh network, extending the range with each light you add.

No Wi-Fi lag

Your smart lighting system uses a Zigbee connection, which means your internet connection won’t be bogged down by controlling your lights.

All your settings in one spot

Changing internet providers or replacing your router? Since your settings are stored on your Bridge, all you have to do is plug it into the new router — no need to set your lights up again!

Easy setup, easy control

The technology behind the Bridge is advanced, but setting it up is simple. It works in any home that has a router, and all you need to do is plug it in to get started. Even better? You only need to set it up once. The Bridge stays out of sight and out of mind — but gives you full control.

The smartest homes work together

Philips Hue works with countless other smart home devices, platforms, and assistants to help make life more convenient.

Get the most out of smart lighting

Mood lighting

Set the mood with colorful smart light that matches how you feel.

Surround lighting 

Sync your lights to your TV shows, movies, games, and music.

Security lighting

Rest easy with peace of mind — no matter where you are.

Wellbeing lighting 

Wake up gently, go to sleep easier, and feel more refreshed with light. 

Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge

The full suite of smart lighting features is at your fingertips! Adding a Bridge to your setup takes only a few minutes — and enhances the way you experience Philips Hue. 

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness