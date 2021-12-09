Indulge your imagination and let Philips Hue make your outdoor space look its very best. You can adjust the ambiance to any occasion: a big party, an intimate dinner or a moment of relaxation on a late summer night.
Experience Hue Outdoor Lights
Create the perfect outdoor ambiance
Transform a lackluster backyard into a beautiful outdoor space with Philips Hue. Place colored fixtures — from path lighting and wall lights to spotlights and beyond — throughout your yard, using fun, splashes of color or glowing tones to set the stage for an incredible outdoor event.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Special light for special occasions
Family or friends coming over? Set your outdoor lights to match the occasion. Whether it’s a cozy dinner on the balcony, a BBQ on the patio or party in the backyard, you can add a touch of magic to every get-together with Philips Hue. Create colorful scenes or slow-moving dynamic effects to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The system is low voltage, safe to use in your yard and easy to install. Forget about the electrician: go create and extend as you like.
Most popular outdoor products
Hue White
Welcome Outdoor Floodlight
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter
Hue
Motion sensor
Explore welcoming home
Lights that welcomes you home
Automate your lights to welcome you home, light up your front yard and driveway automatically, and more.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.