All Hue products follow the same easy QR code setup, so you can scan and set up all your Hue devices at the same time.
How to set up a Hue Bridge Pro
Read this first!
1. Don’t plug in the Bridge yet.
You’ll need to scan its QR code, so keep it within easy reach.
2. Do you have more than one Hue device to add?
Keep them all together! You’ll scan all of their QR codes during the same step.
3. Do you have the Hue app?
Download it in your phone’s app store.
Bridge Pro setup instructions
1. Open the Hue app.
If you’ve opened it for the first time, you’ll be asked if you want to add a Bridge. Tap Yes.
If you tapped Skip, don’t worry! Open Settings, tap Devices, and then tap the blue plus (+) icon.
2. Scan the QR code.
Once it’s been successfully scanned, tap Next.
Note: If your product doesn’t have a QR code, tap I need help, then select No QR code and choose Bridge pro.
3. Select how you want to connect your Hue Bridge Pro, via Wi-Fi (in this case don't use the provided Ethernet cable) or using the Ethernet cable.
Power your Hue Bridge Pro with the provided USB-C power cable, now the app will walk you through the final steps.
