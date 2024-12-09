Hỗ trợ

FAQ list

Should I choose a Secure wired or battery camera?

Are Philips Hue lights and a Bridge required to use a Secure camera?

Can I use a Secure camera if I control my Philips Hue lights with Bluetooth?

How does a Bridge improve my Secure system?

Why should I get a Secure plan?

How do I set up my Philips Hue Secure device?

What do I need to set up a Secure camera?

Can a person without access to the Philips Hue app arm and disarm my Secure system?

Do I need a Secure camera to receive alerts from my Secure system?

Why should I add the Secure contact sensor or an indoor motion sensor to my Secure setup?

Which Philips Hue products work with a Secure setup?

In which countries is Philips Hue Secure available?

My Philips Hue app shows my camera as unreachable. What do I do?

What permissions do I need in order to add a Secure camera?

I got the message "Sorry, you don't have access to this home's Philips Hue Secure settings." What do I do?

What do I do if I'm not receiving any notifications?

I see my lights turn on when a device detects activity, but I don't receive a push notification when my home is armed. What should I do?

I armed my system and received a push notification to confirm, but my lights don't turn on according to my settings. Why is that?

I've lost administrator rights to my Philips Hue Home. What should I do?