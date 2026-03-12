Hue Wired Doorbell Security key

Close up of front of Hue Hue Wired Doorbell Security key
Temporarily out of stock

About the Hue Wired Doorbell Security key

Has the screw been lost or damaged? Replace the security screw on your wired video doorbell with this screw. Security screw tool included for ease of installation

  • Replacement part
  • For the Wired video doorbell
  • Includes a security tool and screw
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