Hue Wired Doorbell Security key
Temporarily out of stock
About the Hue Wired Doorbell Security key
Has the screw been lost or damaged? Replace the security screw on your wired video doorbell with this screw. Security screw tool included for ease of installation
- Replacement part
- For the Wired video doorbell
- Includes a security tool and screw
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103190024
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Stainless steel
- Material
- Metal
Miscellaneous
- Type
- Replacement Parts
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103190024
- Net weight
- 0.01 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.02 kg
- Height
- 86 mm
- Length
- 52 mm
- Width
- 28 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004294701
Packaging information
- EAN
- 8721103190024
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 4.6 mm
- Overall length
- 5.4 mm
- Overall width
- 2 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Diameter
- 5.4 mm
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available