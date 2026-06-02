Manufacturer Warranty Conditions – for Europe for Philips Hue products, except for Philips Hue light bulbs, Philips Hue lightstrips and Philips Hue accessories (as classified on www.philips-hue.com)

This voluntary manufacturer's warranty applies if you are a consumer and purchased your product in Europe and is applicable to the Philips Hue products, except for Philips Hue light bulbs, Philips Hue lightstrips and Philips Hue accessories (as classified on www.philips-hue.com).

This product is specifically designed and developed for domestic use in normal conditions and operation only. If you encounter any difficulties with the use of the product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual and the information on our website. Subject to the terms and conditions hereof, we as the manufacturer (Signify Netherlands B.V., International Business Reply Service I.B.R.S. / C.C.R.I. Numéro 10461 5600 VB Eindhoven, The Netherlands) warrant that the device's hardware components are free from defects in materials and workmanship for a period of two (2) years after the date of delivery, unless a different period is stated in or on the packaging of the product and subject to installation, maintenance and use of the product in accordance with the instructions laid down in the user manual. This limited warranty only applies to the hardware components contained in the original packaging. This limited warranty does not apply to any software, even if packaged or sold with the hardware components. We do not warrant that use of this device will be uninterrupted or error-free. Unless statutory provisions of applicable law regulate otherwise, our obligations under this warranty will be limited, at our option, to either repair, to provide a replacement product for the defective product or to offer an appropriate credit for the purchase price for the defective product. (De)mounting and/or (de)installation and labour costs are excluded from this warranty, as well as broken glass, batteries and replaceable bulbs. To the extent permitted by applicable law, our remedies under warranty will not extend or renew the original applicable warranty period. We are entitled, at our discretion, to replace the defective product covered by warranty, with a product that has minor deviations in design and/or specifications which do not affect the functionality of the product. In order to be entitled to make a valid claim under this warranty, you must present to us (or our representative) on request, an adequate receipt of your purchase and the defective product for analysis. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, this policy sets out our entire liability as the manufacturer, in connection with defective or non-conforming products. We will not be liable to you for other losses or indirect or consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of data or loss of income), nor compensate you for activities such as regular maintenance, saving or restoring data.

This manufacturer’s warranty provides rights separate to rights provided to you by statutory law. This means that these warranty benefits herein are in addition to your statutory rights and that your statutory rights are not restricted or affected by this warranty. In the event of a lack of conformity of the product, you have statutory rights that are free of charge which you can claim against the company who sold you this product.

This warranty is subject to, and may be superseded by, our End of Support policy to the extent Signify decides to terminate support for this device in accordance with its End of Support policy, available here: www.philips-hue.com/endofsupportpolicy.

If you offer your product for service in a country other than the country where you purchased the product, we will try to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.

To obtain service within the warranty period of this manufacturer's warranty, please contact the Philips Consumer Care centre. The contact details can be found on: www.philips.com/lighting

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