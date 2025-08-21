Support
Data Notice for Hue (“Data Notice”) - Europe

Data Notice for Hue (“Data Notice”) - Europe

Version: September 2025 

This Data Notice explains how you can access and share certain data related to your Hue products and services, including what data is covered and how we handle it in Europe. Don’t forget to check the Annex(es) for important extra details or exceptions that may apply.

We’re Signify Netherlands B.V., the company behind the Hue products and services, located at High Tech Campus 48, 5656 AE Eindhoven, The Netherlands. You can see more information on us below – check the section “How can you reach us”.

When we use “you”, we mean the “Admin” / “Owner” or “Authorized User” of a Hue system – check section 2 of Hue Terms of Use to understand if you are an “Admin” / “Owner” or “Authorized User”. If you are an “Authorized User”, you will not have access to Data generated by Hue products and services in your household—except for the Data linked to your own account—unlike an “Admin” / “Owner”, who has broader access rights. Just a heads-up: we might ask you for some details—and a Hue account—to confirm if you're the “Admin” / “Owner” or “Authorized User” when needed—this helps us keep your Data safe and make sure it's shared with the right person.

For personal data, our Privacy Notice applies and takes priority over this Data Notice.

When we mention certain terms in this Data Notice—like “Readily Available Data”, or "Data Holder"—we’re using them as defined in the EU Data Act. You can find a Glossary at the end of this Data Notice to help explain some of the key terms. Just so you know, these definitions are simplified to make them easier to understand like the rest of this Data Notice. For the exact legal wording, you can always check the definitions in the EU Data Act.

1. What Data is included? (type, format, collection frequency and volume)

The Data covered in this Data Notice are indicated in the Annex(es) and apply for Europe – we use the term “Data” in this Data Notice for “Readily Available Data” unless we indicate otherwise.

We’ve grouped Data into two sections: “Product Data” and “Related Services Data”.

The below table gives you additional information:

 

Product Data

Related Service Data

Format

JSON

JSON

Collection Frequency

Typically a 10-100 data items per day, depending on the usage of the system

Typically a 0-100 data items per day, depending on the usage of the system

Volume

Typically 30-400KB per day

Typically 0-400KB per day

Continuous and Real-Time Data Generation

Product data is only generated when events happen or states change.

 

2. How do we store Data?

We will keep Data up to 2 (two) years from the date we collect it, unless we let you know otherwise.

Some Hue products are indirectly capable of storing Data on a remote server. Check Annex-1 for more information on each Hue product.

Data in products is stored only temporary and is overwritten when a new state is recorded. No history or logs are saved on the product.

If we store Data, we do so in cloud-based servers. We may transfer Data to countries located outside of the European Economic Area. For more information on this topic, check out the Section “When Do We Transfer Your Data Abroad” in our Privacy Notice.

3. How can you access, share and erase Data?  

You can get access either directly or indirectly. Direct access lets you retrieve your Product Data in real time whereas with indirect access, you will receive your Data (as Readily Available Data) in a bulk file via email. You can make a request via our online intake form and select the type of access you prefer. To get direct access, you need to be an “Admin” / “Owner” with a Hue account—since it gives you access to all the Product Data generated in your household.

For direct access to Product Data, note that nearly all our Hue products (other than the Hue Sync Box) have a Zigbee interface. The Zigbee protocol is publicly available at https://csa-iot.org/ and allows access to Product Data from Hue lights and accessories —no Philips Hue Bridge required. However, if a Hue product is connected to a Philips Hue Bridge, the best way to access Product Data is via the CLIP interface of the Philips Hue Bridge (locally), which we will make available to you upon your request via our online intake form. We then grant you a limited, revocable, non-transferable, and non-exclusive right to access and use the API, strictly for retrieving Product Data. This right does not include the ability to sublicense or share access with others. You may not modify, adapt, or alter the API; copy, distribute, share, display, post, or transmit any part of it; and/or reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble, or create derivative works from it. This right does not include the ability to use the API for modifying device state and settings (but, of course if you would like to also do that, you can register to use our API for “Developer Purpose” – see https://developers.meethue.com/). The API and any related materials, including improvements or modifications, remain our (and our licensors’) property, and are protected by intellectual property laws. You shall not use the API in any way that violates laws, or court orders, or that could harm us, or others. You shall not introduce malware, viruses, or other harmful components, or attempt to disable or bypass any security features of our systems. Please note that we do not guarantee uninterrupted, timely, secure, or error-free access to the API.

If you want to share your Product Data (from Hue products connected to a Hue Bridge), through direct access, with someone in Europe (a “third party”), no problem — it’s simple! Just follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Ask the third party to visit https://developers.meethue.com/.

Step 2: The third party will need to register and follow the instructions on that page.

Step 3: Once registered, the third party can apply for cloud-to-cloud integration credentials.

Step 4: To get your permission to access your Product Data, here’s what happens:

·       The third party can create an authorization request link

·        With this link, you can log in to your Hue account and grant the third party an access permission.

Step 5: Once you’ve given permission, the third party will be granted access and can start using the API to view your Product Data in real time.

You can always request to end the data sharing via your Hue account (log in on https://www.philips-hue.com/account).

 

Using our APIs to obtain your Product Data are regulated by specific terms (to be accepted by the third party during Step 2 above) to grant the third party rights to obtain your Product Data and protect our rights and the Hue system for all Hue users.

If you’d like a third party to receive your Data (as Readily Available Data) through indirect access, you can let us know by selecting that option in our online intake form.

We will transfer only Product Data and Related Service Data that you request or authorize, including related information to use it (e.g., metadata). We will not share personal data of you without your explicit consent. You should arrange with those that you share Product Data and Related Service Data with to safeguard and use it responsibly, for example that they protect it with appropriate security measures and only use it for the service you obtain from them. They’re not allowed to use Product Data and Related Service Data to develop products that compete with Hue products, and they can’t sell or share Product Data and Related Service Data with anyone who isn’t authorized.

You agree to use Product Data and Related Service Data responsibly and not share it in harmful ways.

Sharing Product Data and Related Service Data will not cost you anything.

 

Want to erase your Data?
Here’s how you can do it, depending on the type of data:

  • Data (as Readily Available Data): You can delete your Hue Account via the settings menu available within your Hue App or the Philips Hue website. You can also send us a  privacy deletion request.
  • For on-device data: Perform a factory reset on your Hue product.
  • For data locally stored on your Hue applications: You can simply uninstall the application.

4. How do we use Data?

We explain in section 3b of Hue Terms of Use how we and our Signify group affiliates use Data.  We shall only share Data with third parties as we describe therein.

5. How can you reach us

If you have any questions or need support, feel free to reach out to our team via https://www.philips-hue.com/support.

Heads-up—We're not always the Data Holder. If you use a third-party system to connect your Hue products, that third party may become the Data Holder instead of us. You may then need to exercise your access rights with that third party. For more details, check out the Annex(es). 

6. Does Data contain any Trade Secrets?

Think of a trade secret like the unique way we make a product or service. It’s something valuable that we would like to protect so no one else can use it to compete with us. Some Data may contain trade secrets. If it applies, we’ll let you know—and the trade secret belongs to Signify Holding B.V..

7. Complaints and Dispute Resolution

You have the right to lodge complaints regarding our data handling practices with the competent authority of your country of residence.

8. How long does this apply?

As long as you’re actively using the Hue products and services as “Admin”, “Owner” or “Authorized User”, you’ll keep your access and share rights. This is also based on how long we’re keeping Data.

From time to time, we may update this Data Notice, for example if products, services or Data changes. If we do, we will publish the updated Data Notice on our Philips Hue website. 

9. Our Data Act Glossary

Check our Glossary below to understand the key terms used in this Data Notice. Remember: We’ve simplified these definitions to make them easier to follow. For the official legal wording, you can check the EU Data Act.

a.       Connected Product: This just means a smart device—something that picks up info about how you use it or what’s going on around it, and can share that info either over the internet, through a wireless network, or straight from the device. Whenever we mention Hue product in this Data Notice, we’re talking about a Connected Product.

b.       Data Holder: This is the party—like us—who collects Product Data and Related Service Data from your Hue products or services. We're the Data Holder when we’re allowed to use or share that data, based on the law or what we’ve agreed with you.

c.        Europe: This Data Notice applies to users in the European Union. If you're using Hue products and services that have been made available in the EU, this Data Notice is relevant for you.

d.       Product Data: This is the info your Hue product creates when you use it—like when it’s turned on and off or how often you use it. It’s data the product is designed to share, either over the internet, through a wireless network, or directly from the device. It can be accessed by you, us, or sometimes a third party.

e.       Readily Available Data: This is the kind of data we already have in our cloud from your Hue product or related services—like how the product is used or its settings. It’s data we’re allowed to access and can get to easily, without any complicated steps.

f.         Related Service: This means the digital parts—like apps or software—that your Hue product needs to work properly. Some of it comes with the product when you buy it, and without it, your product might not do what it's supposed to. Other times, it might be added later (by us or a third party) to upgrade or tweak how your product works. Whenever we mention Hue services or applications in this Data Notice, we’re talking about a Related Service.

g.     Related Service Data: This is the digital trail that gets created when you use services connected to your Hue product—like using the app, setting routines, or activating automations. It includes things you do on purpose (like changing a setting) and things that happen in the background while you're using the service.

Annex-1 Connected Products (Hue products)

 

Product Data Type

Capability to store data on a remote server

Switches

Button presses, battery level, connectivity state, device configuration

Yes, indirectly.

 

Note: Connected Products can be connected to a cloud backend via a gateway/ bridge/control device, e.g. the Philips Hue Bridge, any other Zigbee-to-IP bridge, a Matter border router, an Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Apple Home device, a smartphone App, and others[1].

Motion Sensors

Motion, temperature2, light level[2], battery level, connectivity state, device configuration

Open/Close Sensors

Open-close, tamper detection, battery level, connectivity state, device configuration

Lights

On/off, dim level, color temperature, color, dynamics, network parameters, connectivity state, device configuration

Devices with lights and switches

The sum of the data listed in the lights and switch sections above

Smart Plug

On/off, network parameters, connectivity state, device configuration

Chime

Sound on/off, sound volume, sound identifier, duration, connectivity state, device configuration

Bridge

Light, room, zone, scene, entertainment area, motion area, device, automation, and link button related settings and states, connectivity state, device configuration

Yes

Camera and Doorbell

Video, image, and audio data,

motion, object and audio detection events, battery level (for battery cameras), connectivity state, button presses (for doorbell), device configuration

Yes

Hue Sync Box

Usage data such as light syncing on/off, input, mode, duration; connectivity state, device configuration

Yes

 

 

[1] Signify is not the data holder if the Connected Products are used with a third party gateway/bridge/control device other than the Philips Hue Bridge.

[2] Motion Sensors are capable of measuring temperature and light level continuously and in real-time. 

Annex-2 Related Services (Hue services)

 

Related Service Data Type

Hue App[3]

Data on how the App is being used for light control, scene download, creation and usage, automations, Hue Secure, (entertainment) light syncing, and Hue system configurations

Hue Sync TV App3

Usage data such as light syncing on/off, mode, duration; connectivity state, app configuration

PC App3

Hue Secure Cloud Services3

Data on how the Hue Secure services are used with respect to arming/disarming, live view and video clip viewing related events, security events including push notifications, timeline, (light) alarming, events to the Bridge for convenience use cases, security and camera configuration settings

General Hue Cloud Services3

Data that allows the Bridge discovery and connecting apps and services (including 3rd party apps and services) via the cloud to the Bridge. Device management, IP-address-based geolocation, account and Home related data

 

[3] The amount of data depends on the User's consent to collect optional analytics data.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay