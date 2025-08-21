3. How can you access, share and erase Data?

You can get access either directly or indirectly. Direct access lets you retrieve your Product Data in real time whereas with indirect access, you will receive your Data (as Readily Available Data) in a bulk file via email. You can make a request via our online intake form and select the type of access you prefer. To get direct access, you need to be an “Admin” / “Owner” with a Hue account—since it gives you access to all the Product Data generated in your household.

For direct access to Product Data, note that nearly all our Hue products (other than the Hue Sync Box) have a Zigbee interface. The Zigbee protocol is publicly available at https://csa-iot.org/ and allows access to Product Data from Hue lights and accessories —no Philips Hue Bridge required. However, if a Hue product is connected to a Philips Hue Bridge, the best way to access Product Data is via the CLIP interface of the Philips Hue Bridge (locally), which we will make available to you upon your request via our online intake form. We then grant you a limited, revocable, non-transferable, and non-exclusive right to access and use the API, strictly for retrieving Product Data. This right does not include the ability to sublicense or share access with others. You may not modify, adapt, or alter the API; copy, distribute, share, display, post, or transmit any part of it; and/or reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble, or create derivative works from it. This right does not include the ability to use the API for modifying device state and settings (but, of course if you would like to also do that, you can register to use our API for “Developer Purpose” – see https://developers.meethue.com/). The API and any related materials, including improvements or modifications, remain our (and our licensors’) property, and are protected by intellectual property laws. You shall not use the API in any way that violates laws, or court orders, or that could harm us, or others. You shall not introduce malware, viruses, or other harmful components, or attempt to disable or bypass any security features of our systems. Please note that we do not guarantee uninterrupted, timely, secure, or error-free access to the API.

If you want to share your Product Data (from Hue products connected to a Hue Bridge), through direct access, with someone in Europe (a “third party”), no problem — it’s simple! Just follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Ask the third party to visit https://developers.meethue.com/.

Step 2: The third party will need to register and follow the instructions on that page.

Step 3: Once registered, the third party can apply for cloud-to-cloud integration credentials.

Step 4: To get your permission to access your Product Data, here’s what happens:

· The third party can create an authorization request link

· With this link, you can log in to your Hue account and grant the third party an access permission.

Step 5: Once you’ve given permission, the third party will be granted access and can start using the API to view your Product Data in real time.

You can always request to end the data sharing via your Hue account (log in on https://www.philips-hue.com/account).

Using our APIs to obtain your Product Data are regulated by specific terms (to be accepted by the third party during Step 2 above) to grant the third party rights to obtain your Product Data and protect our rights and the Hue system for all Hue users.

If you’d like a third party to receive your Data (as Readily Available Data) through indirect access, you can let us know by selecting that option in our online intake form.

We will transfer only Product Data and Related Service Data that you request or authorize, including related information to use it (e.g., metadata). We will not share personal data of you without your explicit consent. You should arrange with those that you share Product Data and Related Service Data with to safeguard and use it responsibly, for example that they protect it with appropriate security measures and only use it for the service you obtain from them. They’re not allowed to use Product Data and Related Service Data to develop products that compete with Hue products, and they can’t sell or share Product Data and Related Service Data with anyone who isn’t authorized.

You agree to use Product Data and Related Service Data responsibly and not share it in harmful ways.

Sharing Product Data and Related Service Data will not cost you anything.

Want to erase your Data?

Here’s how you can do it, depending on the type of data: