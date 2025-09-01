Philips Hue is smart — and that means you can use a Bluetooth-controlled setup to get a limited set of features without the need for a smart lighting hub. Looking for more? Explore Bridge and Bluetooth features
Get basic smart lighting features with Bluetooth
Set routines and timers
The Routines tab in the Philips Hue app lets you schedule things that happen automatically, such as a timer going off or lights coming on to a certain setting.
Use smart accessories
Add a Philips Hue dimmer switch or smart plug to your Bluetooth setup with a tap in the app. You choose how to control your lights!
Get voice control
Get hands-free help with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just say the word, and your lights will respond.
Tailor your space to your mood
Whether you transport yourself to Tokyo’s urbans streets or let Tropical twilight wash the room in a beachside feel, Philips Hue Bluetooth lights give you access to the full gallery of handcrafted scenes that match your space to your mood.
Get inspired
Upgrade to Bridge or Bridge Pro
Get the full suite of features, including automations, full-home control, Hue Sync, and Hue Secure.
Compare features
Even if you start with Bluetooth, you can always add a Bridge or Bridge Pro to your system and unlock all the smart light features.
Coverage
Maximum number of lights
Compatible accessories
Wireless dimming
Works with Seamlessly integrate your lights into your smart home
Voice control
Hue MotionAware™ Use lights as motion sensors
Create automations
Control from anywhere
Hue Sync Sync lights to TV, music, games, and Hue Secure
Access to Security Center
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.