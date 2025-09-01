Support

Get basic smart lighting features with Bluetooth

Philips Hue is smart — and that means you can use a Bluetooth-controlled setup to get a limited set of features without the need for a smart lighting hub. Looking for more? Explore Bridge and Bluetooth features

hue-app-routines

Set routines and timers

The Routines tab in the Philips Hue app lets you schedule things that happen automatically, such as a timer going off or lights coming on to a certain setting.

bridge

Use smart accessories

Add a Philips Hue dimmer switch or smart plug to your Bluetooth setup with a tap in the app. You choose how to control your lights!

voice-control

Get voice control

Get hands-free help with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just say the word, and your lights will respond.

Explore voice control

Fit your mood

Tailor your space to your mood

Whether you transport yourself to Tokyo’s urbans streets or let Tropical twilight wash the room in a beachside feel, Philips Hue Bluetooth lights give you access to the full gallery of handcrafted scenes that match your space to your mood.

Get inspired

New Hue Bridge Pro and Philips Hue Bridge smart home lighting control systems.

Upgrade to Bridge or Bridge Pro

Get the full suite of features, including automations, full-home control, Hue Sync, and Hue Secure.

Shop Bridge and Bridge Pro

Compare features

Even if you start with Bluetooth, you can always add a Bridge or Bridge Pro to your system and unlock all the smart light features.

Bluetooth

Bridge

Bridge Pro

Coverage

In-room
Full home
Full home

Maximum number of lights

10
50
150+

Compatible accessories

Hue dimmer switch, smart button, and smart plug; not customizable
All Hue accessories; customizable
All Hue accessories; customizable

Wireless dimming

Works with Seamlessly integrate your lights into your smart home

Alexa, Google Home
Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, Samsung SmartThings, Matter
Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, Samsung SmartThings, Matter

Voice control

Limited

Hue MotionAware™ Use lights as motion sensors

Create automations

Limited; wake-up with light and Go to sleep

Control from anywhere

Hue Sync Sync lights to TV, music, games, and Hue Secure

Access to Security Center

Learn more

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness