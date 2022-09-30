Surround lighting elevates every entertainment experience. Let the action leap off the screen. Become part of your character’s world. Listen to — and see — the music around you. Smart light brings it all to the next level.
Live with more excitement
Sync with music
Listen to (and see!) your music in light, whether using speakers or headphones.
Watch, listen or play in new and exciting ways as your favorite video, audio and gaming effects fill the room. Simply link your Philips Hue smart lighting system to movies, music or games and transform your room into an entertainment arena.
Light up your gaming
Experience a new dimension of spatial immersion by bringing in-game environments and effects to the entire room.
Let your movies fill the room
Let the action leap off your screen and into your room. Sync your Philips Hue lights with movies and immerse yourself in every scene.
See how music comes to life
Sync your Philips Hue lights with the beat of any song whether you want to sit back and relax or get the party started.
Set up your Hue entertainment and get started
Step 1
Make sure that your square-shaped bridge and white and colour ambience lights are powered on and connected.
Step 2
Set up a new entertainment area in the Philips Hue App.
Step 3
Use the Philips Hue Sync app on your PC/Mac or connect with Razer.
Unlock entertainment with Philips Hue Sync
Philips Hue Sync is a free PC/Mac application for unlocking immersive entertainment with your Hue lights. It creates light-scripts on the fly for any content that you play on your laptop or desktop, from films and series to music or games.
Learn about Philips Hue
Philips Hue is the smart lighting system that lets you easily control your light and create the right ambiance for every moment. Bring your smart home to life with a range of smart lights bulbs, lamps, switches and sensors.
Hue lights
Philips Hue lights are energy-efficient and light up your home in any way you want.
Hue bridge
The Philips Hue bridge is the heart of your smart lighting system. Connect up to 50 lights and unlock endless possibilities.
Hue App
There are plenty of smart ways to manage your home lighting, from the Philips Hue app to wireless switches.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.