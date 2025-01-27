Browse how-to videos on the official Philips Hue YouTube channel for guidance on setting up and installing Philips Hue products.
Hue Support
Frequently asked questions and product help
Browse by product
Browse by topic
Get help connecting products
Learn how to connect your smart lights, fixures, and accessories to your Philips Hue system with these step-by-step instructions for each of our products.
Security advisory
App version history
Service status
Product manuals
Contact us
We are always happy to help you
Chat with us
Monday to Saturday 09:00 - 18:00
Product, promotion and warranty
1-800-555-0050*
Monday - Friday 8 AM - 8 PM EST
*Additional costs may be charged by your telecom provider.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.