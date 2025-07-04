Philips Hue works with many other smart home devices, platforms, and assistants to help make your life more convenient.
Works with Philips Hue
What kind of smart home devices do you want to connect?
Voice control
Use simple voice commands to get hands-free control of your lights — just tell them what to do!
Amazon Alexa
Create a seamless smart home with hands-free voice control.
Apple Home & Siri
Set up Siri to get voice control and more for all your Philips Hue lights.
Google Assistant
Get voice control for all your lights, and pair with other smart home devices.
Entertainment
Game, listen to music, and make your media experiences more immersive than ever.
Spotify
Link your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts and watch your lights react to the beat.
CORSAIR iCUE
Mirror the action in your character’s world with Philips Hue and CORSAIR iCUE devices.
Samsung
Your Samsung TV can now sync your lights to your screen! The Hue Sync TV app is available on certain Samsung TV models.
Razer
Sync your Philips Hue lights and Razer products to let them react to your in-game actions.
LG
Let your lights sync with the content on your TV screen with the Philips Hue Sync TV app for LG TVs.
Smart home
Connect other smart home devices to your smart lighting system for even more convenience around the house.
IFTTT
Connect your Philips Hue lights to your smart home with powerful automations.
Samsung SmartThings
Add all your smart devices — including your Philips Hue lights — to SmartThings for greater control.
Yale
Unlock the door and turn on your Philips Hue lights to get the warmest welcome home.
Matter
Enjoy easier interoperability between your Philips Hue system and supported smart home devices and applications via Matter, the new foundation for connected things.
Become a Hue developer
Get all the information you need to build your own app that controls the Philips Hue smart lighting system.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.