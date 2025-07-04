Support

Works with Philips Hue

Philips Hue works with many other smart home devices, platforms, and assistants to help make your life more convenient.

What kind of smart home devices do you want to connect?

Voice control
Entertainment
Smart home

Voice control

Use simple voice commands to get hands-free control of your lights — just tell them what to do!

Amazon Alexa

Create a seamless smart home with hands-free voice control.

Explore Amazon Alexa

Apple Home & Siri

Set up Siri to get voice control and more for all your Philips Hue lights.

Explore Apple Home

Google Assistant

Get voice control for all your lights, and pair with other smart home devices.

Explore Google Assistant

Entertainment

Game, listen to music, and make your media experiences more immersive than ever.

Spotify

Link your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts and watch your lights react to the beat.

Explore Spotify

CORSAIR iCUE

Mirror the action in your character’s world with Philips Hue and CORSAIR iCUE devices.
 

Explore CORSAIR iCUE

Samsung

Your Samsung TV can now sync your lights to your screen! The Hue Sync TV app is available on certain Samsung TV models. 

Explore Sync TV app

Razer

Sync your Philips Hue lights and Razer products to let them react to your in-game actions.

Explore Razer

LG

Let your lights sync with the content on your TV screen with the Philips Hue Sync TV app for LG TVs. 
 

Explore LG

Smart home

Connect other smart home devices to your smart lighting system for even more convenience around the house.

IFTTT

Connect your Philips Hue lights to your smart home with powerful automations.

Explore IFTTT

Samsung SmartThings

Add all your smart devices — including your Philips Hue lights — to SmartThings for greater control.

Explore Samsung SmartThings

Yale

Unlock the door and turn on your Philips Hue lights to get the warmest welcome home.

Matter logo

Matter

Enjoy easier interoperability between your Philips Hue system and supported smart home devices and applications via Matter, the new foundation for connected things.

Learn more about Matter
Man sitting in front of laptop at desk with two smart lamps

Become a Hue developer

Get all the information you need to build your own app that controls the Philips Hue smart lighting system.

Learn more

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness