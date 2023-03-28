With Philips Hue and August, your smart locks work together with your lights to give you a home that’s truly smart.
Philips Hue and August
Smart locks for a smart home
Keyless entry, automated lights
August smart locks give you keyless entry to your home — and, when paired with Philips Hue, your lights will turn on before you even get inside.
Let your lights react to your lock
Program your lights to turn off and your door to lock automatically when you’re ready for bed. Coming home from work? The door unlocks and the lights turn on!
August smart locks don’t just look great — they help you feel safer throughout your home, too.
