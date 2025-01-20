*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. The Hue dimmer switch attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home.
Product highlights
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Easy access to light scenes
- Use as a remote control
Control lights instantly
Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.
Easy, wireless installation
The battery-powered, wireless design of the Hue dimmer switch lets you mount it anywhere with the included adhesive tape. Remove the switch from its wall plate and use it as a remote control or attach it to any magnetic surface.
Set scenes with the touch of a button
Switch between the four preset light recipes Read, Relax, Energize, and Concentrate by pressing the Hue button. Pair with a Hue Bridge to customize the switch by adding your favorite light scenes or setting the perfect light based on time of day.
Unlock customized control
Pair the Hue dimmer switch with a Hue Bridge to control any lights, Rooms, or Zone in your home — no matter where the switch is located — and customize the switch any way you like.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic
Environmental
Operational humidity
0%<H<80% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
0°C - 40°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Hue Switch Included
Yes
Portable
Yes
ZigBee Light Link
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514274693
Net weight
0.07 kg
Gross weight
0.15 kg
Height
14 cm
Length
5.5 cm
Width
8.8 cm
Material number (12NC)
929002398607
Packaging information
EAN
8719514274693
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.076 kg
Overall height
125 mm
Overall length
15 mm
Overall width
80 mm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Number of configurable buttons
2
Weight
76 g
Battery type
CR2032
IP code
IP20
The bulb
Software upgradable
Yes
The switch
Batteries included
1 x CR2032
Configurable buttons
2
Frequency band
2400 - 2483.5 MHz
Lifetime
50.000 clicks
Max. lights per switch
50 (with Hue Bridge)
Minimal battery lifetime
2 year(s)
Mounting options
freestanding
wall
Zigbee Light link
IEEE 802.15.4 Protocol
What's in the box
Hue dimmer switch
1
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Other
