Support
Close up of front of Hue Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. The Hue dimmer switch attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home.

Product highlights

  • Wireless installation
  • Battery powered
  • Easy access to light scenes
  • Use as a remote control
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Control lights instantly

Control lights instantly

Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.

Easy, wireless installation

Easy, wireless installation

The battery-powered, wireless design of the Hue dimmer switch lets you mount it anywhere with the included adhesive tape. Remove the switch from its wall plate and use it as a remote control or attach it to any magnetic surface.

Set scenes with the touch of a button

Set scenes with the touch of a button

Switch between the four preset light recipes Read, Relax, Energize, and Concentrate by pressing the Hue button. Pair with a Hue Bridge to customize the switch by adding your favorite light scenes or setting the perfect light based on time of day.

Unlock customized control

Unlock customized control

Pair the Hue dimmer switch with a Hue Bridge to control any lights, Rooms, or Zone in your home — no matter where the switch is located — and customize the switch any way you like.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Synthetic

Environmental

Operational humidity

0%<H<80% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

0°C - 40°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Hue Switch Included

Yes

Portable

Yes

ZigBee Light Link

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514274693

Net weight

0.07 kg

Gross weight

0.15 kg

Height

14 cm

Length

5.5 cm

Width

8.8 cm

Material number (12NC)

929002398607

Packaging information

EAN

8719514274693

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.076 kg

Overall height

125 mm

Overall length

15 mm

Overall width

80 mm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Number of configurable buttons

2

Weight

76 g

Battery type

CR2032

IP code

IP20

The bulb

Software upgradable

Yes

The switch

Batteries included

1 x CR2032

Configurable buttons

2

Frequency band

2400 - 2483.5 MHz

Lifetime

50.000 clicks

Max. lights per switch

50 (with Hue Bridge)

Minimal battery lifetime

2 year(s)

Mounting options

freestanding

wall

Zigbee Light link

IEEE 802.15.4 Protocol

What's in the box

Hue dimmer switch

1

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness