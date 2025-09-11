White rectangular smart dimmer switch with four buttons, including on, off, and brightness controls, featuring a matte finish.

Dimmer switch

Enrich your system with the Philips Hue dimmer switch and enjoy smooth wireless dimming. The switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. Place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch.

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Product highlights

  • Bridge enabled
  • Wireless installation
  • Automates your lights
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Dim your Philips Hue lights

Dim your Philips Hue lights

Using the Philips Hue dimmer switch, you can smoothly dim your favorite light setting up and down

Place it where it matters

Place it where it matters

The Philips Hue dimmer switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. You can place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch

Use as a remote control

Use as a remote control

Pick up the remote and use it wherever you want for your comfort. The control unit of the switch is magnetic and can be removed from the base plate.

No wires - battery powered

No wires - battery powered

The Philips Hue dimmer switch is battery-powered, so there is no installation required

Switch between scenes

Switch between scenes

When using your dimmer switch with Philips Hue white ambiance or Philips Hue white and color ambiance products, you can use the on-button to switch between 4 light recipes, or use the Philips Hue app to configure your favorite 4 scenes. It's all up to you

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Material

    Synthetic

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

The switch

What's in the box

What's supported

Other