Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    Control your lights
    Control your lights
    Control your lights

    Dimmer switch

    8718696752043

    Works with the Hue Bridge

    • Wireless installation
    • Automates your lights
    Dimmer switch

    Enrich your system with the Philips Hue dimmer switch and enjoy smooth wireless dimming. The switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. Place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch.

    Technical Specifications

    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -10°C – 45°C
    Extra feature/accessory incl.
    • Portable
      Yes
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Service
    • Warranty
      2 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Number of configurable buttons
      2
    • Weight
      37
    • Battery type
      CR - Button cell
    The switch
    • Batteries included
      1 x CR2450
    • Configurable buttons
      2
    • Frequency band
      2400 - 2483.5 MHz
    • IP rating
      IP20
    • Lifetime
      50000 clicks
    • Max. lights per switch
      10 if not linked to Hue bridge
    • Minimal battery lifetime
      3 year(s)
    • Mounting options
      wall
      freestanding
    • Software upgradeable
      when connected to Hue bridge
    • Switch depth
      11 mm
    • Switch height
      92 mm
    • Switch width
      35 mm
    • Wall plate depth
      14 mm
    • Wall plate height
      115 mm
    • Wall plate width
      70 mm
    • Weight including wall plate
      67 g
    • Weight of switch
      37 g
    • Zigbee Light link
      IEEE 802.15.4 Protocol
    • Minimal range indoor
      500 inch
    What's in the box
    • Hue dimmer switch
      1
    What's supported
    • Philips Hue App
      IOS 11 and later
      Android 7.0 and later
    • Voice assistants
      Amazon Alexa
      Google Assistant
      Apple HomeKit (Via Hue Bridge)
      Microsoft Cortana (Via Hue Bridge)
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      8718696752043
    • Net weight
      0.100 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.154 kg
    • Height
      16.500 cm
    • Length
      5.500 cm
    • Width
      8.800 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001173764
    Dim your Philips Hue lights
    Dim your Philips Hue lights

    Using the Philips Hue dimmer switch, you can smoothly dim your favorite light setting up and down

    Place it where it matters
    Place it where it matters

    The Philips Hue dimmer switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. You can place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch

    Use as a remote control
    Use as a remote control

    Pick up the remote and use it wherever you want for your comfort. The control unit of the switch is magnetic and can be removed from the base plate.

    No wires - battery powered
    No wires - battery powered

    The Philips Hue dimmer switch is battery-powered, so there is no installation required

    Switch between scenes
    Switch between scenes

    When using your dimmer switch with Philips Hue white ambiance or Philips Hue white and color ambiance products, you can use the on-button to switch between 4 light recipes, or use the Philips Hue app to configure your favorite 4 scenes. It's all up to you

    Requires a Philips Hue bridge
    Requires a Philips Hue bridge

    This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge

    Connect with Philips Hue
    Philips
    Select country
    India - English
    Select country
    India - English
    ©2019-2020 Signify Holding. All rights reserved.