Dimmer switch
Enrich your system with the Philips Hue dimmer switch and enjoy smooth wireless dimming. The switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. Place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch.
Product highlights
- Bridge enabled
- Wireless installation
- Automates your lights
Dim your Philips Hue lights
Using the Philips Hue dimmer switch, you can smoothly dim your favorite light setting up and down
Place it where it matters
The Philips Hue dimmer switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. You can place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch
Use as a remote control
Pick up the remote and use it wherever you want for your comfort. The control unit of the switch is magnetic and can be removed from the base plate.
No wires - battery powered
The Philips Hue dimmer switch is battery-powered, so there is no installation required
Switch between scenes
When using your dimmer switch with Philips Hue white ambiance or Philips Hue white and color ambiance products, you can use the on-button to switch between 4 light recipes, or use the Philips Hue app to configure your favorite 4 scenes. It's all up to you
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Material
Synthetic