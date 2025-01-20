*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.
Product highlights
- Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
- Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
- No camera or wires hanging in front of your screen
Sync your Philips Hue lights to your TV screen
Create an immersive media experience with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Simply connect the sync box to an HDMI media device — including streaming devices, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and more — to watch streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Your lights will dim, brighten, and change color in sync with the content on your TV screen.
Fast and seamless light experience
Experience zero delay as your lights sync to your TV screen — whether you’re playing movies, music, or games — creating a truly immersive media experience. Watch your favorite content like never before with the sync box.
Works with any Hue color-capable light
The sync box works with all Philips Hue White and color ambiance bulbs or fixtures. Add up to 10 Philips Hue color-capable lights to your Entertainment area, and then watch as each light individually responds to your on-screen TV content to bring your media to life with surround lighting.
Personalize settings in the app
Make your entertainment media experience your own. Use the app to change your light settings, such as the brightness and speed of the effects, as well as define default start-up settings.
Easy to install, set up, and use
A simple setup allows you to easily connect to your Hue Bridge and use your sync box with any TV and HDMI device. Control your entertainment experience and sync box any way you want: with the app, on-product control button, any infrared TV remote, or your voice via Amazon Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
10,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
0°C - 40°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Power adapter included
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Packaging information
EAN
8719514458727
Power
Power Supply
100 - 240 V
Power consumption
Adapter voltage
12
Standby power consumption
0.8
Power Consumption
7
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.59 kg
Net weight
1.30 lb
Overall height
25.3 mm
Overall length
109 mm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lifetime
10000hrs
Mains power
100-240 V
IP code
IP20 | Finger-protected
Class of protection
Class II - Double Insulated
What's in the box
Power adapter
Yes
HDMI Sync Box
Yes
HDMI cable
Yes
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Ports
4
IR receiver
Yes
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
HDMI
Yes
Video resolution
8K60Hz,4K120Hz,4K 60Hz; 1080p 120Hz; HDR10+ & Dolby Vision.
CEC
Yes
Video formats
HDR10+; Dolby Vision
Audio formats
Dolby Atmos
Supported
Bluetooth 5 for installation with WIFI
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available