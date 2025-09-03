*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Play HDMI Sync Box
Sync your smart lights to your on-screen TV content with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Four HDMI inputs allow you to connect your media devices to your Hue setup, resulting in a fast, seamless display of colorful smart light that responds to and reflects the content you watch or listen to.
Product highlights
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- Sync lights to any HDMI device
- Supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 4K
- Adjust intensity & brightness
Sync your Philips Hue lights to your TV screen
Create an immersive media experience with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Simply connect the sync box to an HDMI media device — including streaming devices, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and more — to watch streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Your lights will dim, brighten, and change color in sync with the content on your TV screen.
Fast and seamless light experience
Experience zero delay as your lights sync to your TV screen — whether you’re playing movies, music, or games — creating a truly immersive media experience. Watch your favorite content like never before with the sync box.
Works with any Hue color-capable light
The sync box works with all Philips Hue White and color ambiance bulbs or fixtures. Add up to 10 Philips Hue color-capable lights to your Entertainment area, and then watch as each light individually responds to your on-screen TV content to bring your media to life with surround lighting.
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
The sync box features four HDMI inputs to which you connect media devices such as gaming consoles and streaming devices, which allows you to sync the content on your TV screen to your Philips Hue lights. The sync box is not compatible with smart TV apps, as the content must first pass through the sync box via an HDMI device.
Easy to install, set up, and use
A simple setup allows you to easily connect to your Hue Bridge and use your sync box with any TV and HDMI device. Control your entertainment experience and sync box any way you want: with the app, on-product control button, any infrared TV remote, or your voice via Amazon Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant.
Personalize settings in the app
Make your entertainment media experience your own. Use the app to change your light settings, such as the brightness and speed of the effects, as well as define default start-up settings.
Supports high-quality video formats
The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is compatible with 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, letting you enjoy the highest quality picture you can get at home — all while your Philips Hue smart lights sync to give you surround lighting.
Hue Bridge required
The Hue Bridge*, the heart of your smart lighting system, connects your Hue White and color ambiance smart lights to your app and the sync box, allowing you to customize and save your light settings when syncing. *The sync box is only compatible with the square-shaped Hue Bridge V2.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic
Metal