A60 - E27 smart bulb - 800
Add a Philips Hue white ambiance bulb to your system and enhance your home with shades of white lights. With a range from warm white to cool daylight, this bulb helps you to wake up, relax, read, concentrate or energize.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bridge required
- Up to 806 lumens*
- 1 x E27 bulb
- Shades of white (2200-6500K)
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.
Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.
Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Installation free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Wirelessly controllable LED bulb
This LED bulb is wirelessly controllable if you connect it to the Philips Hue bridge for smart control or to the Philips Hue dimmer switch.
Dimmable only with Philips Hue compatible devices
This product is only dimmable if connected to the Philips Hue bridge or to a Philips Hue compatible device
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
-10°C – 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696670361
Net weight
0.11 kg
Gross weight
0.17 kg
Height
16.5 cm
Length
7.5 cm
Width
8.8 cm
Material number (12NC)
929001200126
Packaging information
EAN
8718696670361
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.1 W
Power Consumption
9.5 W
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
806 lm
Diameter
62 mm
Weight
72
Bulb technology
LED
Fitting/cap
E27
Lumen output at 2700K
570 lm
The bulb
Color temperature
2200K-6500K
Form factor
A60
Height
110 mm
Input voltage
220V-240V
Light output
Warm to cool white light
Lumen output
806 lm @ 4000K
Power factor
>0.9
Software upgradable
Yes
Start up
Instant 100% light output
Wattage equivalent
60 W
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's in the box
Hue bulbs
1
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Apple HomeKit
Microsoft Cortana
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
