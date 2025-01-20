Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance A60 - E27 smart bulb - 800

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 800

Add a Philips Hue white ambiance bulb to your system and enhance your home with shades of white lights. With a range from warm white to cool daylight, this bulb helps you to wake up, relax, read, concentrate or energize.

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • 1 x E27 bulb
  • Shades of white (2200-6500K)
Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.

Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight

Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.

Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes

Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.

Smart control, home and away

With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.

Set timers for your convenience

Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

Installation free dimming

Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

Control it your way

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Wirelessly controllable LED bulb

This LED bulb is wirelessly controllable if you connect it to the Philips Hue bridge for smart control or to the Philips Hue dimmer switch.

Dimmable only with Philips Hue compatible devices

This product is only dimmable if connected to the Philips Hue bridge or to a Philips Hue compatible device

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

Dimensions (WxHxD)

62x110

Durability

Number of switch cycles

50,000

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

-10°C – 45°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696670361

Net weight

0.11 kg

Gross weight

0.17 kg

Height

16.5 cm

Length

7.5 cm

Width

8.8 cm

Material number (12NC)

929001200126

Packaging information

EAN

8718696670361

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.1 W

Power Consumption

9.5 W

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

806 lm

Diameter

62 mm

Weight

72

Bulb technology

LED

Fitting/cap

E27

Lumen output at 2700K

570 lm

The bulb

Color temperature

2200K-6500K

Form factor

A60

Height

110 mm

Input voltage

220V-240V

Light output

Warm to cool white light

Lumen output

806 lm @ 4000K

Power factor

>0.9

Software upgradable

Yes

Start up

Instant 100% light output

Wattage equivalent

60 W

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's in the box

Hue bulbs

1

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple HomeKit

Microsoft Cortana

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness