Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Aphelion downlight

Aphelion downlight

Experience light for your moments and ambiance from warm white to cool daylight with Philips Hue White ambiance Aphelion LED downlight. Helps you to fall asleep and wake up gently, energize and help you to concentrate, read and relax.

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • LED integrated
  • Aluminium
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
  • Control with your voice*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Hue - Away-from-home control

You can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.

Hue - Control via your smart device

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience.

Hue - Create your ambiance

Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm white to cool daylight. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring sun, the warm white light of a summer, or the cool daylight of winter.

Hue - Dimmable

Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation.

Hue - Energize

Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Perfect for those moments when you need a kickstart or when your batteries are running low.

Hue - Light schedules for home automation

Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

Hue - Read

Lose yourself in your favorite novels for hours on end with Philips Hue. It gives you the right white light for a perfect read.

Hue - Relax

Put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day. Relaxing white light will help you to unwind in the evening and sleep better at night.

Hue - Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it. Start your day smoothly with a warm sunrise. The gradually increasing brightness gives you the feeling you are waking up from natural light - rather than the rude awakening of an alarm. Start your day, the right way. In the evening relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and sleep better at night.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Aluminium

Durability

Nominal lifetime

20,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

LED integrated

Yes

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Style

Modern

Type

Recessed Spot Light

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

6947830431380

Net weight

0.34 kg

Gross weight

0.46 kg

Height

143 mm

Length

101 mm

Width

171 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005300701

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.344 kg

Length

13.6 cm

Recessed distance

100 mm

Width

5.3 cm

Service

Warranty

1 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture

600 lm

Mains power

230 V

Wattage bulb included

0.25 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

0.3

IP code

IP44

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

Light source replaceable

No

Number of light sources

40

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness