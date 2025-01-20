*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Aphelion downlight
Experience light for your moments and ambiance from warm white to cool daylight with Philips Hue White ambiance Aphelion LED downlight. Helps you to fall asleep and wake up gently, energize and help you to concentrate, read and relax.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- LED integrated
- Aluminium
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Hue - Away-from-home control
You can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Hue - Control via your smart device
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience.
Hue - Create your ambiance
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm white to cool daylight. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring sun, the warm white light of a summer, or the cool daylight of winter.
Hue - Dimmable
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation.
Hue - Energize
Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Perfect for those moments when you need a kickstart or when your batteries are running low.
Hue - Light schedules for home automation
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Hue - Read
Lose yourself in your favorite novels for hours on end with Philips Hue. It gives you the right white light for a perfect read.
Hue - Relax
Put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day. Relaxing white light will help you to unwind in the evening and sleep better at night.
Hue - Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it. Start your day smoothly with a warm sunrise. The gradually increasing brightness gives you the feeling you are waking up from natural light - rather than the rude awakening of an alarm. Start your day, the right way. In the evening relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and sleep better at night.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Aluminium
Durability
Nominal lifetime
20,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
LED integrated
Yes
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Style
Modern
Type
Recessed Spot Light
EyeComfort
No
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
6947830431397
Net weight
0.34 kg
Gross weight
0.46 kg
Height
142 mm
Length
114 mm
Width
171 mm
Material number (12NC)
915005301001
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.344 kg
Length
13.6 cm
Recessed distance
100 mm
Width
5.3 cm
Service
Warranty
1 year(s)
Technical specifications
Total lumen output fixture
600 lm
Mains power
230 V
Wattage bulb included
0.25 W
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
0.3
IP code
IP44
Class of protection
Class II - Double Insulated
Light source replaceable
No
Number of light sources
40
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available