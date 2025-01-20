*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Fair suspension light
Include the Fair Philips Hue white ambiance Pendant in your Philips Hue system and enjoy natural white light that helps you to wake up, energize, concentrate, read and relax. Enjoy this elegant design pendant that suits every interior
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Dimmer switch included
- LED integrated
- White
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
High light output
High quality light with strong light output, providing plenty of white light for any moment or task.
Easy and wireless control with the dimmer switch (included)
With the battery-powered dimmer switch for Philips Hue, you can control the light of your white ambiance lamps easily. Cycle through the 4 different light scenes by simply pressing the on-button, dim the light up or down and settle for ease of use. The dimmer switch can be placed anywhere in its small and elegant dock and needs no wiring. Use as a remote control or as a light switch against the wall and enjoy the right light recipe for every moment of your day. You can add up to 10 Hue lights to one dimmer switch.
Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.
Full control from smart device with Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to unlock the endless possibilites of the system.
Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
4 light recipes
Yes
Diffused light effect
Yes
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
Dimmable with remote control
Yes
Hue Switch
Yes
Hue Switch Included
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Perfectly suited for ambiance creation
Yes
Upgradeable with Philips HUE bridge
Yes
ZigBee Light Link
Yes
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Style
Modern
Type
Suspension Lights
EyeComfort
No
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696159149
Net weight
5.53 kg
Gross weight
6.99 kg
Height
521 mm
Length
148 mm
Width
486 mm
Material number (12NC)
915005401601
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
5.530 kg
Height maximum
1,500 mm
Height minimum
120 mm
Length
44.4 cm
Width
44.4 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Total lumen output fixture
3000 lm
Light color
2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance
Mains power
50-60 Hz
Fixture dimmable
Yes
Wattage bulb included
39 W
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class I - Earthed
Number of light sources
1
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available