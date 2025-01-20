Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Fair suspension light

Fair suspension light

Include the Fair Philips Hue white ambiance Pendant in your Philips Hue system and enjoy natural white light that helps you to wake up, energize, concentrate, read and relax. Enjoy this elegant design pendant that suits every interior

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Dimmer switch included
  • LED integrated
  • White
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
High light output

High light output

High quality light with strong light output, providing plenty of white light for any moment or task.

Easy and wireless control with the dimmer switch (included)

Easy and wireless control with the dimmer switch (included)

With the battery-powered dimmer switch for Philips Hue, you can control the light of your white ambiance lamps easily. Cycle through the 4 different light scenes by simply pressing the on-button, dim the light up or down and settle for ease of use. The dimmer switch can be placed anywhere in its small and elegant dock and needs no wiring. Use as a remote control or as a light switch against the wall and enjoy the right light recipe for every moment of your day. You can add up to 10 Hue lights to one dimmer switch.

Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes

Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes

Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.

Full control from smart device with Hue bridge

Full control from smart device with Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to unlock the endless possibilites of the system.

Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight

Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight

Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.

Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.

Smart control, home and away

Smart control, home and away

With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.

Set timers for your convenience

Set timers for your convenience

Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.

Control it your way

Control it your way

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

4 light recipes

Yes

Diffused light effect

Yes

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

Dimmable with remote control

Yes

Hue Switch

Yes

Hue Switch Included

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Perfectly suited for ambiance creation

Yes

Upgradeable with Philips HUE bridge

Yes

ZigBee Light Link

Yes

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Style

Modern

Type

Suspension Lights

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696159149

Net weight

5.53 kg

Gross weight

6.99 kg

Height

521 mm

Length

148 mm

Width

486 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005401601

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

5.530 kg

Height maximum

1,500 mm

Height minimum

120 mm

Length

44.4 cm

Width

44.4 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture

3000 lm

Light color

2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Fixture dimmable

Yes

Wattage bulb included

39 W

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class I - Earthed

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness