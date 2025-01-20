*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Memuru wall light
Refine your sanctuary with superb white ambiance to heighten your mood. Showcase your intricate wall features and engulf your space with an even glow in every corner with Philips Hue White Ambiance Memuru LED cove light.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bridge required
- Integrated LED
- Aluminium
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Installation free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.
Easy and wireless control with the dimmer switch (included)
With the battery-powered dimmer switch for Philips Hue, you can control the light of your white ambiance lamps easily. Cycle through the 4 different light scenes by simply pressing the on-button, dim the light up or down and settle for ease of use. The dimmer switch can be placed anywhere in its small and elegant dock and needs no wiring. Use as a remote control or as a light switch against the wall and enjoy the right light recipe for every moment of your day. You can add up to 10 Hue lights to one dimmer switch.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Control it your way
Connect Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue bridge to enjoy optimal control of lights from your smart devices via the Philips Hue app. Alternatively, add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa*, Apple HomeKit, Google Home* and DingDong* for a seamless voice control. Turn your lights on and off, change your color ambiances and recall your pre-set scenes conveniently with your voice.
Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere with warm white light or a cozy, ambiance to wind down in. Delight in a clear and bright setting with natural white light or cool day light for your daily routine.
Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Enjoy a hearty breakfast with cool and bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focused in reading and writing with finely tuned, bright white light. Indulge in your bedtime regime with a soft glow of warm white light for the perfect end to the day.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
20,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Diffused light effect
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Office
Study
Style
Modern
Type
Wall Lights
EyeComfort
No
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
6947830437139
Net weight
0.14 kg
Gross weight
0.19 kg
Height
28 mm
Length
28 mm
Width
600 mm
Material number (12NC)
915005573603
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.143 kg
Height
2.5 cm
Length
58.2 cm
Width
2.5 cm
Service
Warranty
1 year(s)
Technical specifications
Total lumen output fixture
500 lm
Mains power
50-60 Hz
Wattage bulb included
8 W
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class II - Double Insulated
Light source replaceable
No
Number of light sources
1
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available