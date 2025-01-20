Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Semeru wall light

Semeru wall light

Dispersed from visible light,spectrum was the key inspiration behind the stellar design of the Philips Hue White ambiance Semeru LED wall light. It’s a luminaire that surprises you with a hidden ambiance that adds to your moments.

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • Integrated LED
  • Silver
  • Smart control with Hue bridge
Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.

Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight

Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.

Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes

Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.

Smart control, home and away

With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.

Set timers for your convenience

Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

Installation free dimming

Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

Control it your way

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Silver

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Style

Modern

Type

Wall Lights

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696174432

Net weight

0.96 kg

Gross weight

1.27 kg

Height

71 mm

Length

279 mm

Width

292 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005843701

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.960 kg

Height

4.8 cm

Length

24.5 cm

Width

24.5 cm

Service

Warranty

1 year(s)

Technical specifications

Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of

122

Total lumen output fixture

400 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light color

2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance

Mains power

100-240 V

Fixture dimmable

Yes

Wattage bulb included

19 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

19

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

Light source replaceable

No

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness