Semeru wall light
Dispersed from visible light,spectrum was the key inspiration behind the stellar design of the Philips Hue White ambiance Semeru LED wall light. It’s a luminaire that surprises you with a hidden ambiance that adds to your moments.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bridge required
- Integrated LED
- Silver
- Smart control with Hue bridge
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.
Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.
Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Installation free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Silver
Material
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Style
Modern
Type
Wall Lights
EyeComfort
No
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696174432
Net weight
0.96 kg
Gross weight
1.27 kg
Height
71 mm
Length
279 mm
Width
292 mm
Material number (12NC)
915005843701
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.960 kg
Height
4.8 cm
Length
24.5 cm
Width
24.5 cm
Service
Warranty
1 year(s)
Technical specifications
Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of
122
Total lumen output fixture
400 lm
Bulb technology
LED
Light color
2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance
Mains power
100-240 V
Fixture dimmable
Yes
Wattage bulb included
19 W
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
19
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class II - Double Insulated
Light source replaceable
No
Number of light sources
1
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
