Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    Light for your moments
    Light for your moments

    White ambiance

    Single bulb E27

    8718696670361

    Requires a Hue Bridge

    • 1 x E27 bulb
    • Shades of white (2200-6500K)
    Single bulb E27

    Add a Philips Hue white ambiance bulb to your system and enhance your home with shades of white lights. With a range from warm white to cool daylight, this bulb helps you to wake up, relax, read, concentrate or energize.

    Technical Specifications

    Bulb dimensions
    • Dimensions (WxHxD)
      110*61
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -10°C – 45°C
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Power consumption
    • Energy Efficiency Label (EEL)
      A+
    Service
    • Warranty
      2 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Weight
      72
    • Bulb technology
      LED
    The bulb
    • Color temperature
      2200K-6500K
    • Diameter
      62 mm
    • Energy efficiency label
      A+
    • Fitting
      E27
    • Form factor
      A60
    • Height
      110 mm
    • Input voltage
      220V-240V
    • Lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Light output
      Warm white to cool daylight
    • Lumen output
      806 lm @ 4000K
    • Max. operation power
      9.5 W
    • Max. standby power
      0.1 W
    • Number of switching cycles
      50,000
    • Power factor
      >0.9
    • Rated lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Software upgradable
      when connected to Hue bridge
    • Start up
      Instant 100% light output
    • Wattage
      9.5 W
    • Wattage equivalent
      60 W
    • Communication protocol
      Zigbee
    • Software upgradable
      When connected to Hue Bridge
    What's in the box
    • Hue bulbs
      1
    What's supported
    • HomeKit compatible
      Yes
    • IOS
      Yes
    • Philips Hue App
      Android 7.0 and later
    • Voice assistants
      Amazon Alexa
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      8718696670361
    • Net weight
      0.110 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.170 kg
    • Height
      16.500 cm
    • Length
      7.500 cm
    • Width
      8.800 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001200126
    Wake up and go to sleep naturally
    Wake up and go to sleep naturally

    Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.

    Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
    Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight

    Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.

    Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
    Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes

    Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.

    Smart control, home and away
    Smart control, home and away

    With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.

    Set timers for your convenience
    Set timers for your convenience

    Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

    Installation free dimming
    Installation free dimming

    Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

    Control it your way
    Control it your way

    Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

    Requires a Philips Hue bridge
    Requires a Philips Hue bridge

    Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

    Wirelessly controllable LED bulb
    Wirelessly controllable LED bulb

    This LED bulb is wirelessly controllable if you connect it to the Philips Hue bridge for smart control or to the Philips Hue dimmer switch.

    Dimmable only with Philips Hue compatible devices

    This product is only dimmable if connected to the Philips Hue bridge or to a Philips Hue compatible device

    Connect with Philips Hue
    Philips
    Select country
    India - English
    Select country
    India - English
    ©2019-2020 Signify Holding. All rights reserved.