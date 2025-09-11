Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (800)
Philips Hue white ambiance can help you to fall asleep and wake up gently. It can energize you and help you to concentrate, read and relax. Set the right ambiance with a range of white light, from cool daylight to relaxing warm white light.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- 2 x E27 bulb
- Bridge included
- Shades of white (2200-6500K)
Concentrate
Stay focused with finely tuned bright white light. It can help you get things done quickly and efficiently without distractions, whether you're studying for an exam, working from home, or choosing the perfect outfit to look your best
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.
Energize
Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Perfect for those moments when your batteries are running low and you need a kickstart
Hue dimmer switch included
Control your Philips Hue lights without using your smartphone or tablet. With the included wireless switch, you can turn your lights on/off, switch between 4 preset light settings and dim to the right
Installation free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.
Read
Get lost in your favorite book for hours on end with Philips Hue. It provides you with the right white light for a perfect read
Relax
Put your feet up and relax with the soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day. Relaxing white light can help you to unwind in the evening and sleep better at night
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110