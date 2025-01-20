Easy and wireless control with the dimmer switch (included)

With the battery-powered dimmer switch for Philips Hue, you can control the light of your white ambiance lamps easily. Cycle through the 4 different light scenes by simply pressing the on-button, dim the light up or down and settle for ease of use. The dimmer switch can be placed anywhere in its small and elegant dock and needs no wiring. Use as a remote control or as a light switch against the wall and enjoy the right light recipe for every moment of your day. You can add up to 10 Hue lights to one dimmer switch.