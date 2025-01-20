Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Within ceiling light

Within ceiling light

Minimalist, chic and well-cut Philips Hue White ambiance Within LED ceiling light adds a modernistic touch to your room, in an illuminated square of elegance. Immerse your spaces with light that accentuates the spaciousness of your home.

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • Dimmer switch included
  • LED integrated
  • Aluminium
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Installation free dimming

Installation free dimming

Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

Set timers for your convenience

Set timers for your convenience

Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.

Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.

Easy and wireless control with the dimmer switch (included)

Easy and wireless control with the dimmer switch (included)

With the battery-powered dimmer switch for Philips Hue, you can control the light of your white ambiance lamps easily. Cycle through the 4 different light scenes by simply pressing the on-button, dim the light up or down and settle for ease of use. The dimmer switch can be placed anywhere in its small and elegant dock and needs no wiring. Use as a remote control or as a light switch against the wall and enjoy the right light recipe for every moment of your day. You can add up to 10 Hue lights to one dimmer switch.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Control it your way

Connect Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue bridge to enjoy optimal control of lights from your smart devices via the Philips Hue app. Alternatively, add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa*, Apple HomeKit, Google Home* and DingDong* for a seamless voice control. Turn your lights on and off, change your color ambiances and recall your pre-set scenes conveniently with your voice.

Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight

Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight

Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere with warm white light or a cozy, ambiance to wind down in. Delight in a clear and bright setting with natural white light or cool day light for your daily routine.

Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes

Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes

Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Enjoy a hearty breakfast with cool and bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focused in reading and writing with finely tuned, bright white light. Indulge in your bedtime regime with a soft glow of warm white light for the perfect end to the day.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Silver

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

23,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

LED integrated

Yes

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Style

Modern

Type

Ceiling Lights

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

6947830437016

Net weight

4.5 kg

Gross weight

5.9 kg

Height

0 mm

Length

0 mm

Width

0 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005572601

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

4.500 kg

Height

8.0 cm

Length

41.5 cm

Width

41.5 cm

Service

Warranty

1 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture

2600 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light color

2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Wattage bulb included

55 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

55

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

Light source replaceable

No

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness