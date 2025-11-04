Support
Smart LED bulb with a rounded shape, white matte body, metallic screw base, and pink top text reads white and color 800.

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 800

Add colour to any room with a single smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light, as well as 16 million colours. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • White and colored light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
