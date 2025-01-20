*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Go portable light
Add a Philips Hue Go with white and colored light to your system. The Go has an elegant design with a transparent casing. It is wireless, portable and rechargeable, up to 3 hours. Control through the Hue system or via the on-product button.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Portable light
- White
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Portable
Philips Hue Go is the most versatile light in your home. When plugged into a power outlet, use it to paint your walls with colored or white light. Unplug it from the power outlet and Philips Hue Go becomes a portable centerpiece you can carry to bring the best light for your activities. Powered by a rechargeable internal battery, itcan last up to 3 hours. Also in portable mode, Philips Hue Go can be fully controlled with your smart device. The built-in smart battery management guarantees maximum usage. Although Philips Hue Go is not waterproof, it is designed to withstand high humidity.
On-product control
Control Philips Hue Go even without your smart device at hand. Activate light settings directly by pressing the button on the product. Choose from 7 different light effects: functional warm white light, cool energizing daylight, and 5 natural dynamic light effects that match your special moments. Or cycle through the color choices by quickly tapping and then holding the button until the desired color comes up. The fun really starts when you connect Philips Hue Go with the Bridge. Control Philips Hue Go from your smart device and discover the endless possibilities.
Natural dynamic effects
Enhance special moments with living light. Philips Hue Go has 5 patented natural dynamic effects: Cozy Candle, Sunday Coffee, Meditation, Enchanted Forest, and Night Adventure. Each dynamic effect has its own mix of colors to set the right mood.
Full control from smart device with Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to unlock the endless possibilites of the system.
Be creative with 16 million colors
Play with light and choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room. Set the scene effortlessly with one touch of a button. Use a favourite photo and relive that special moment with splashes of light. Save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger
Sync movies, TV shows, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your movie, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV show, or game and watch as the color-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
Light up your gaming
Lift your gaming experience to the next level. Download the third party apps and discover the amazing things you can do with Philips Hue.
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night's sleep.
Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.
Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Installation free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.