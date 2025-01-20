Portable

Philips Hue Go is the most versatile light in your home. When plugged into a power outlet, use it to paint your walls with colored or white light. Unplug it from the power outlet and Philips Hue Go becomes a portable centerpiece you can carry to bring the best light for your activities. Powered by a rechargeable internal battery, itcan last up to 3 hours. Also in portable mode, Philips Hue Go can be fully controlled with your smart device. The built-in smart battery management guarantees maximum usage. Although Philips Hue Go is not waterproof, it is designed to withstand high humidity.