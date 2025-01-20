*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
GU10 - smart spotlight
Add colour to any room with a single smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light, as well as 16 million colours. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
50x58
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
15,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
-20°C to 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514457690
Net weight
0.05 kg
Gross weight
0.09 kg
Height
174 mm
Length
72 mm
Width
72 mm
Material number (12NC)
929001953121
Packaging information
EAN
8719514457690
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.5
Power Consumption
5.7
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
350 lm
Diameter
50 mm
Weight
51 g
Bulb technology
LED
Fitting/cap
GU10
Lumen output at 2700K
230 lm
The bulb
Color temperature
2000K-6500K +16 million colors
Form factor
GU10
Height
58 mm
Input voltage
220V-240V
Light output
White and color light
Lumen output
350 lm
Power factor
0.8
Software upgradable
Yes
Start up
Instant 100% light output
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's in the box
Hue bulbs
1
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Apple HomeKit
Microsoft Cortana
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available