Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight

GU10 - smart spotlight

Add colour to any room with a single smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light, as well as 16 million colours. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • White and colored light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

Dimensions (WxHxD)

50x58

Durability

Number of switch cycles

50,000

Nominal lifetime

15,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

-20°C to 45°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514457690

Net weight

0.05 kg

Gross weight

0.09 kg

Height

174 mm

Length

72 mm

Width

72 mm

Material number (12NC)

929001953121

Packaging information

EAN

8719514457690

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.5

Power Consumption

5.7

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

350 lm

Diameter

50 mm

Weight

51 g

Bulb technology

LED

Fitting/cap

GU10

Lumen output at 2700K

230 lm

The bulb

Color temperature

2000K-6500K +16 million colors

Form factor

GU10

Height

58 mm

Input voltage

220V-240V

Light output

White and color light

Lumen output

350 lm

Power factor

0.8

Software upgradable

Yes

Start up

Instant 100% light output

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's in the box

Hue bulbs

1

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple HomeKit

Microsoft Cortana

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness