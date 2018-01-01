Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    White and color ambiance

    LightStrip Plus India base

    71901/55/I8

    Requires a Hue Bridge

    • Indirect light
    • Smart control with Hue bridge*
    LightStrip Plus India base

    Add a LightStrip Plus to your Philips Hue system and create an immersive experience under bars or cabinets and behind entertainment systems. Lightstrip Plus gives the flexibility to bend, cut and extend for the application of your choice.

    Technical Specifications

    Design and finishing
    • Color
      multi color
    • Material
      silicone
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -20°C to 45°C
    Extra feature/accessory incl.
    • Color changing (LED)
      Yes
    • Diffused light effect
      No
    • Dimmable
      Yes
    • LED integrated
      Yes
    • Universal Plug
      Yes
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Lightstrip
    • Color temperature
      2000-6500 K
    • Cut ability
      Yes
    • Extendibility
      Yes
    • Input Voltage
      100V-240V
    • Total lumen output
      Fixture: 1600
      Including extensions: 1600
    • Wattage
      20 W
    Miscellaneous
    • Type
      Indirect light
    Power consumption
    • Wattage
      19 W
    Product dimensions & weight
    • Height
      0.5 cm
    • Length
      200 cm
    • Net weight
      0.337 kg
    • Width
      1.5 cm
    Service
    • Warranty
      2 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Lifetime up to
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Lifetime
      25000 h
    • Mains power
      50-60 Hz
      Range 220 V - 240 V
    • IP code
      IP20
    • Class of protection
      II - double insulated
    What's in the box
    • Power adapter
      1
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      8718696151488
    • Net weight
      0.001 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.002 kg
    • Height
      52.000 mm
    • Length
      210.000 mm
    • Width
      210.000 mm
    • Material number (12NC)
      915005240601
    Ultimate flexibility: shape, bend and extend
    Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is the most flexible light source imaginable. You can shape the strip in nearly any form and use the adhesive tape on the back to attach it to any solid surface. If needed, you can cut your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus to size at the scissor markings. Integrate Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus onto furniture, in coves, under kitchen cabinets or highlight architectural features with smooth, indirect light. Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is the most versatile and robust light source that will bring your room to life.

    Extendible up to 10 meters
    Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus up to 10 meters by adding 1 meter extensions* to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications. From bright cove lighting to ambient navigation light in your hallway or stairs, anything is possible. Philips Hue lightstrip plus gives you full color consistency from the first to the last extension.*Can only be extended with the Bluetooth-compatible version.

    High light output: 1600 lumen
    With a high output of 1600 lumen and light coverage over its total length, hue Lightstrip Plus gives enough light to be used both as a decorative and functional light source.

    Requires a Philips Hue bridge
    This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge

    Be creative with 16 million colors
    Play with light and choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room. Set the scene effortlessly with one touch of a button. Use a favourite photo and relive that special moment with splashes of light. Save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger

    Sync lights with music and movies
    Extend your TV viewing experience to the whole room or sync light to your favorite music and see how light reacts to the rhythm. Download the third party apps and discover the amazing things you can do with Philips Hue.

    Light up your gaming
    Lift your gaming experience to the next level. Download the third party apps and discover the amazing things you can do with Philips Hue.

    Wake up and go to sleep naturally
    Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night's sleep.

    Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
    Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.

    Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
    Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.

    Smart control, home and away
    With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.

    Set timers for your convenience
    Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

    Installation free dimming
    Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

    Control it your way
    Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

