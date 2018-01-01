Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    White and color ambiance

    LightStrip Plus India ext

    71902/55/I8

    Requires a Hue Bridge

    • Indirect light
    • Smart control with Hue bridge*
    LightStrip Plus India ext

    The most flexible light source imagineable. Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus with these 1 meter extensions for larger surfaces. Shape it, attach it to any solider surface and enjoy high lumen output.

    Technical Specifications

    Design and finishing
    • Color
      multi color
    • Material
      silicone
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -20°C to 45°C
    Extra feature/accessory incl.
    • Color changing (LED)
      Yes
    • Diffused light effect
      No
    • Dimmable
      Yes
    • LED integrated
      Yes
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Lightstrip
    • Color temperature
      2000-6500 K
    • Cut ability
      Yes
    • Extendibility
      Yes
    • Input Voltage
      100V-240V
    • Total lumen output
      Fixture: 950
      Including extensions: 1600
    • Wattage
      11.5 W
    Miscellaneous
    • Type
      Indirect light
    Power consumption
    • Wattage
      11.5 W
    Product dimensions & weight
    • Height
      0.5 cm
    • Length
      100 cm
    • Width
      1.5 cm
    Service
    • Warranty
      2 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Lifetime up to
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Lifetime
      25000 h
    • Mains power
      Range 220 V - 240 V
    • IP code
      IP20
    • Class of protection
      II - double insulated
    What's in the box
    • Corner connector cable
      1
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      8718696151495
    • Net weight
      0.001 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.002 kg
    • Height
      51.000 mm
    • Length
      105.000 mm
    • Width
      210.000 mm
    • Material number (12NC)
      915005240701
    Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus with these 1 meter extensions to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications.

    Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus up to 10 meters by adding 1 meter extensions* to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications. From bright cove lighting to ambient navigation light in your hallway or stairs, anything is possible. Philips Hue lightstrip plus gives you full color consistency from the first to the last extension.*Can only be extended with the Bluetooth-compatible version.

    Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is the most flexible light source imaginable. You can shape the strip in nearly any form and use the adhesive tape on the back to attach it to any solid surface. If needed, you can cut your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus to size at the scissor markings. Integrate Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus onto furniture, in coves, under kitchen cabinets or highlight architectural features with smooth, indirect light. Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is the most versatile and robust light source that will bring your room to life.

    This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge

