LightStrip Plus India ext
The most flexible light source imagineable. Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus with these 1 meter extensions for larger surfaces. Shape it, attach it to any solider surface and enjoy high lumen output.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- 40-inch LED strip extension
- Power supply unit not included
- Works with lightstrip v8
- Extend or cut to size
Extend your Lightstrip Plus with 1 meter extensions
Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus with these 1 meter extensions to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications.
Extendible up to 10 meters
Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus up to 10 meters by adding 1 meter extensions* to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications. From bright cove lighting to ambient navigation light in your hallway or stairs, anything is possible. Philips Hue lightstrip plus gives you full color consistency from the first to the last extension.*Can only be extended with the Bluetooth-compatible version.
Ultimate flexibility: shape, bend and extend
Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is the most flexible light source imaginable. You can shape the strip in nearly any form and use the adhesive tape on the back to attach it to any solid surface. If needed, you can cut your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus to size at the scissor markings. Integrate Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus onto furniture, in coves, under kitchen cabinets or highlight architectural features with smooth, indirect light. Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is the most versatile and robust light source that will bring your room to life.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Silicone