Close up of front of Hue White Muscari floor light

Muscari floor light

Automate your lights with the Philips Hue White Muscari LED floor light. Dimmable and with soft uniform light distribution, it lets you experience seamless smart control and schedule your light for home automation, wherever you are.

Product highlights

  • White
  • Bridge required
  • LED integrated
  • Aluminium
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
  • Control with your voice*
Installation free dimming

Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

Set timers for your convenience

Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on. Connection with the Philips Hue bridge required for this functionality.

Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Control it your way

Connect Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue bridge to enjoy optimal control of lights from your smart devices via the Philips Hue app. Alternatively, add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa*, Apple HomeKit, Google Home* and DingDong* for a seamless voice control. Turn your lights on and off, change your color ambiances and recall your pre-set scenes conveniently with your voice.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Champagne Gold

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

20,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Batteries included

No

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Portable

No

ZigBee Light Link

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

>80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Style

Contemporary

Type

Floor Lamp

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696153062

Net weight

2.2 kg

Gross weight

10.1 kg

Height

0 mm

Length

0 mm

Width

0 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005291401

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

2.200 kg

Height

160 cm

Length

31 cm

Width

31 cm

Service

Warranty

1 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture

600 lm

Light color

2700 Hue White

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Fixture dimmable

Yes

Wattage bulb included

12 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

15

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage

Light source replaceable

No

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness